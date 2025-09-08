Texas Couple Earning $161K Struggles With $90,000 Credit Card Debt Yet Still Splurged on a $20,000 Vacation — 'We Just Made Some Bad Decisions'

Earning $161,000 in Fort Worth, Texas — in a state with no income tax and a relatively low cost of living — should be a ticket to financial breathing room. Instead, one couple's choices have left them buried in nearly $90,000 in credit card balances, a $53,500 Tesla loan, and unpaid tax bills. Their story unraveled on the YouTube show "Financial Audit," where host Caleb Hammer grilled them for living like millionaires on borrowed money.

Alyssa, a 40-year-old trauma program manager and registered nurse, makes about $111,000 a year. Her husband Connor, 32, earns roughly $50,000 in construction. Together, their household income sits well above the Fort Worth median. But as Alyssa admitted, "We make enough to live well. We just made some bad decisions."

The "bad decisions" included a $20,000 month-long family vacation to California. Hammer was blunt: "You guys are acting like you're multimillionaires. I couldn't even imagine $20,000 on a vacation!" That trip was only part of the problem. Afterward, they leaned on credit cards, paying only minimums. Hammer calculated that at their current pace, one balance alone would take 25 years to clear. "Congratulations, you're going to be approaching 60 by the time this is paid off," he said.

Everyday habits only compounded the issue. Costco runs often topped $800. Streaming subscriptions stacked up. Video game purchases and delivery pizza made their way onto cards. Even their 14-year-old son pointed out that Alyssa was acting more like a teenager than a parent when she prioritized Diablo expansions over cutting costs. Alyssa didn't disagree: "Our grocery budget is out of control."

Then came the car. After totaling their first Tesla, they financed a Model Y Performance with a payment over $1,000 a month. Insurance doubled after the crash. Connor admitted he wanted to stick with their older, paid-off Equinox, but Alyssa pushed ahead. "If I'm the one driving to work, I want to enjoy my drive," she said, adding she had never lived without a car payment.

On top of the consumer debt sits the IRS. The couple owes taxes from prior years and is on a payment plan of about $198 a month at nearly 8% interest. Alyssa admitted they could have paid one year's bill outright but chose not to. "That tracks," Hammer replied. "You're broke because you want to be."

The financial missteps didn't stop there. Connor admitted he lost around $5,000 on Robinhood after dabbling in options trading, money he'd hoped would help knock down debt. Alyssa also acknowledged that she often makes financial calls herself, describing her style as controlling. Hammer pressed them on the imbalance, warning that disorganization and poor communication only worsened their situation.

As for solutions, Hammer made it clear that snowball or avalanche repayment strategies alone wouldn't save them. Their balances are too high and their spending patterns too ingrained. His advice was direct: shut down all credit accounts to prevent new charges, slash discretionary spending, and then consider more drastic steps.

He also floated the idea of selling their home and moving somewhere cheaper or using a home equity line of credit to consolidate their debts at a lower rate. But he added a sharp warning: if they don't change their spending behavior, a HELOC only "digs a bigger hole" and risks the roof over their heads.

The couple said their goals are to pay off credit cards, taxes, and the Tesla, then build an emergency fund and save for retirement. Hammer didn't sugarcoat the stakes. "Your kids are going to feel responsible to take care of you when you can't pay bills because you didn't prepare," he told them.

For context, the average U.S. household with credit card debt carries about $6,473, according to TransUnion data. This Fort Worth couple owes nearly 14 times that amount — despite earning more than double the national median income. In a state with built-in financial advantages, they still managed to sink themselves with choices that made their paychecks feel smaller than they really were.

