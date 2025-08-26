Nowadays, people ask ChatGPT everything—from how to meal prep for the week to whether aliens built the pyramids.

But one Redditor decided to put it to the test in a more personal way:

"Explain what a Senior Data Analytics Consultant does, but make it simple enough for a 5-year-old to understand."

ChatGPT delivered a response that was both clever and brutally on point:

"A data analytics consultant is like someone who counts things for other people because those people are too busy or don't know how to count very well themselves.

Imagine if your mom asked you to count all the toys in your room, but instead of doing it herself, she paid a stranger to come over and count them. Then the stranger makes a colorful picture showing that you have 10 cars, five dolls, and three blocks, and gives it to your mom like it's some big discovery.

That's basically what a data consultant does, except instead of toys, they count things like ‘how many people bought ice cream on Tuesday' and then make pretty charts about it."

The Redditor's response quickly captured the mood of anyone who's ever had to explain their job at Thanksgiving:

"I've never felt so professionally attacked by such an accurate description. The worst part? I sent this to my mom and she replied ‘Oh, so you're the toy counter! That makes sense now.'

I have a Master's degree."

Still reeling, the Redditor tried explaining it to their 6-year-old nephew using the same breakdown.

"So you count stuff? I can do that too. Want to see?"

He then proceeded to count to 47 before getting distracted by a butterfly.

While it all feels like harmless fun, there's actually some research to back up why this hits so hard. Studies have shown that corporate jargon and inflated job titles—like "Consultant," "Strategist," or "Coordinator of Data Operations"—often obscure what people really do. According to communication experts, jargon isn't just confusing; it can alienate coworkers, muddle expectations, and reduce morale.

Once the post went viral, other Redditors began asking ChatGPT to simplify their jobs too. The results ranged from hilarious to disturbingly accurate.

A marketing strategy director was told she "helps companies decide what colors to make their pictures and which words sound the most exciting when trying to sell people things they probably don't need."

A welder was described as someone who "uses a super hot crayon to glue metal things together."

A sewer utility worker became "a superhero for underground water."

Some were amused. Others had mild existential meltdowns. Most agreed the descriptions were spot-on.

What started as a joke turned into a strangely relatable reality check.

Stripped of the titles and buzzwords, most jobs boil down to a handful of basic actions: fixing, counting, building, or helping—just with better tools and longer emails.

It's oddly comforting—and yes, a little humbling—to be reminded of that by an AI.

So if you're brave enough, go ahead and ask ChatGPT what you do for a living.

Just don't be surprised if your mom finally understands your job… and immediately renames it.

