Can You Guess How Many Retire With $5 Million? Here's A Hint, Almost No One—99.9% Fall Short

For most people, retirement means slowing down, spending more time with family, and maybe taking that dream trip you've been talking about for years. But for an incredibly rare few, retirement means something else entirely: stepping into a financial reality most people never experience—one backed by a $5 million nest egg.

If that sounds like an impossible goal, you're not imagining things. The numbers make it clear: fewer than one-tenth of one percent of retirees ever hit it. That's right—out of a thousand retirees, maybe one will have $5 million or more tucked away. Even the once-vaunted $1 million milestone, long considered the "comfortable" retirement target, remains out of reach for most. Only around 3% of retirees cross that line, according to analysis by the Employee Benefit Research Institute using Federal Reserve survey data.

Zoom out from retirees to all U.S. households and the picture isn't much brighter. Data from DQYDJ shows that in 2023, about 4.8 million households—just 3.7%—reported a net worth over $5 million. Sounds impressive until you remember that net worth isn't the same as retirement-ready wealth. It includes home equity, businesses, investments, and other assets, some of which can be far from liquid. A small-business owner with a $3 million company and a $2 million home technically qualifies, but unless they're ready to sell both, that wealth may not translate directly into retirement income.

So why does the $5 million mark matter so much? It's not about bragging rights—it's about resilience. At a conservative 4% annual withdrawal rate, $5 million could provide about $200,000 a year in income—before taxes—without touching the principal. That kind of income can weather inflation, market swings, unexpected health expenses, and even lifestyle upgrades without putting long-term stability at risk. For many, it's the difference between simply covering expenses and living with true financial freedom.

The challenge, of course, is getting there. Most Americans aren't even close. The Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances reports that households nearing retirement have a median savings of well under $200,000. Among retirees 65 and older, the average is about $426,000. Averages, however, can be misleading—heavily influenced by wealthier households. For most, the real number is far smaller.

And yet, some people do reach $5 million, often through high-earning careers, decades of disciplined saving, wise investing, smart business decisions, or a combination of all four. If you're working toward it—or simply want to retire with more than "just enough"—you can take steps now to give yourself the best shot.

A few tips worth considering:

Work with a financial advisor early and often. Not all advisors are created equal, but a good one can help you map out a realistic plan, stress-test it against market swings, and adjust it as your life changes. The earlier you start working with a professional, the more time you have to course-correct before retirement sneaks up on you.



Max out opportunities you already have. If your employer offers a retirement plan match, treat it like free money and grab every dollar. The same goes for tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and HSAs, which can be powerful tools if used consistently.



Think in terms of income streams, not just a big number. A $5 million target is great, but so is knowing you have multiple, reliable income sources in retirement—like investments, rental properties, or even part-time consulting work you enjoy. Diversifying your income gives you more flexibility and less stress.



Avoid "lifestyle inflation" as you earn more. It's tempting to upgrade your car or home every time your income rises, but every dollar you redirect into investments instead of expenses has the potential to multiply over time.

The $5 million goal isn't just about wealth—it's about freedom and peace of mind. Whether you reach that number or land somewhere lower, what matters is having a plan that works for your life. And the sooner you start building that plan, the more likely you'll be able to live the retirement you actually want, not the one you have to settle for.

Image: Shutterstock