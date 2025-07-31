'I Hope You're Losing Tons of Money': Jeff Daniels Blasts Trump Supporters Over Economic Fallout

Jeff Daniels may be known for his wide-ranging film roles — from the slapstick Harry in "Dumb and Dumber" to a serious Atticus Finch on Broadway — but his latest comments about politics and the economy have drawn attention for a very different reason.

Speaking on "The Best People" podcast with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Daniels voiced strong criticism of President Donald Trump and his supporters, especially in light of rising costs for American households.

His words? "I hope you're losing tons of money."

But Daniels' frustration isn't just personal. It comes from living in Michigan — a swing state deeply impacted by economic shifts — and watching how political decisions affect his neighbors.

Economic Pain, Political Consequences

Daniels, who has lived in Michigan since the 1980s, said the real turning point for many people might not be political ideals, but economic strain.

"You just got to go, ‘Wait a minute. The grocery bill is what? 180 bucks more?'" Daniels said. "I can’t get that car that we have to have unless I pay another eight grand? What? Who do I blame for that?…One person."

For Daniels, frustrations with inflation, higher living costs, and trade-related price increases could push voters to reconsider their political choices. While some may have supported Trump in hopes of economic relief, Daniels suggests the reality has not matched the promise.

The Collapse of Character?

Daniels' comments echo a broader frustration with what he sees as the loss of decency and integrity in American politics. He contrasted today's political landscape with the legacy of former President Ronald Reagan, whom Daniels recently portrayed in the upcoming film "Reykjavik." The movie explores the 1986 arms talks between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

"Reagan and Gorbachev came to the table and got something done," Daniels said. "That's not what's happening now."

Today, Daniels sees a political culture shaped less by negotiation and more by division, loyalty tests, and personality-driven leadership. He said Trump's continued influence over the Republican party — and the willingness of many leaders to align with him — marks a sharp departure from the kind of moral grounding and mutual respect he believes once defined U.S. politics.

He warned that admiration for strongmen like Vladimir Putin, rather than a commitment to democratic values, has become a troubling trend within some parts of the GOP.

One Actor's Voice in a Fractured Country

Though Daniels describes himself as "just an actor," he hasn't shied away from sharing his views — especially when it comes to the direction of the country. He's hopeful, but realistic.

"I still have hope," he said. "It may come down right now to: get up today and just do one thing that's good — for someone else, for yourself…One little hour of hope a day. Let’s start there because I can’t keep up with the chaos."

