Dave Ramsey Tells Broke People To Skip Destination Weddings: 'Broke People Don't Need To Be Going On Vacation'

The most important decision you make is who you marry. When you commit to a spouse, you'll eventually have a big wedding day. However, if you're broke, financial guru Dave Ramsey suggests avoiding anything fancy on the big day. He's especially critical of going on a big destination wedding if you're struggling to pay your bills. This advice also applies if you are invited to a friend's destination wedding.

"Broke people don't need to be going on vacation," Ramsey said.

Ramsey elaborated on why he thinks it is a bad idea. Most of his breakdown comes from crunching the financial numbers and assessing the situation. However, there is another key detail Ramsey mentions that is worth considering as you plan your special day.

You Can Use That Money To Pay Off Your Debt

Ramsey explains that even if you make room in your budget for the destination wedding, all of that extra money could have gone toward paying off debt. Even worse, the big wedding day will put you deeper into debt, giving interest more time to compound.

Using the money to pay off debt instead of attending the wedding will put you on track with your long-term financial goals. Couples getting married can do something cheaper instead of a destination wedding. If you're invited to a destination wedding, you can politely decline and mention finances, a separate time commitment, or something else.

Getting deeper into debt is the worst possible way to climb out of debt. You're digging a deeper hole for yourself if you opt for a destination wedding.

Broke People Need To Work

Ramsey also said that broke people need to work. It may be necessary to work a part-time job in addition to your full-time job. You may also have to pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. Luckily, you don't have to work at this intensity forever. However, if you continue to put off extra work, you will stay in debt longer.

Setting long-term financial goals can help you commit to short-term work for long-term gain. Establishing your goals can also help you stay away from wasteful spending that derails your path to zero debt.

Ramsey believes that broke people do not have time for vacations, not just destination weddings. Vacations are expensive, and you typically don't work while you are on vacation. Ramsey's advice boils down to practicing good financial habits and staying disciplined now so you can live the type of life that few people can achieve in the future.

Relationships Come And Go

Marriages are supposed to last forever, and that should be the goal of every couple. However, if you are invited to someone else's destination wedding, it's good to consider how quickly people can enter and exit your life.

Ramsey says that there is about a 90% chance that you will have no relationship with the couple 25 years from now. It doesn't make sense to go deeper into debt for a couple who you may lose touch with in the future.

Only a few friends stick with you for a few decades, and you typically don't have to attend a destination wedding to ensure that they are a part of your life. It's not always easy to reject these types of experiences or opt for a smaller wedding for you and your spouse, but it's worth it in the long run if you are broke.

Image: Shutterstock