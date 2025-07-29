HOA Fees, Club Dues, Golf Perks: Why Florida's Gated Communities Are Booming — Despite The Price

Florida's gated communities are booming — not just among retirees, but with families and young professionals too. Despite high homeowners association fees, club memberships and real estate prices that can outpace nearby neighborhoods by 10% to 20%, demand continues to rise.

So, what's behind the surge in popularity?

Today's Best Finance Deals

More Than Just a Gate: The Perks of the Lifestyle

Gated communities today offer more than security. "Florida is kind of the land of gated communities," Lindsey Tronolone, a realtor at The Jupiter Group, told CNBC. People aren't just buying homes — they're buying into a lifestyle of convenience, low maintenance, and built-in amenities.

Don't Miss:

Some neighborhoods in Palm Beach County offer everything from golf courses and spas to on-site restaurants and concierge services. At Frenchman's Reserve in Palm Beach Gardens, residents enjoy 24/7 fitness centers, hair and nail salons, and clubhouses with fine dining. These extras come at a cost — membership fees at Frenchman's Reserve can range from $115,000 to $225,000, with additional fees beyond that, according to CNBC.

Who's Moving In?

Gated communities, once seen primarily as havens for retirees, are attracting a wider group of buyers. CNBC reports that many families are drawn in by A-rated school districts. Young professionals, particularly those relocating from the Northeast, are also entering the market, often looking for low-maintenance living while working remotely or short-term.

The shift is partly due to the rise of "master-planned" communities, which pair gated areas with broader residential developments. This approach brings a greater range of home prices and promotes more economic and social diversity.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Understanding the Costs

Living in a gated community doesn't just mean paying more for a home. HOA fees and club dues can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month to a homeowner's budget. According to CNBC, HOA fees in the communities it toured ranged from $500 per month to over $5,000 per quarter — and that's before membership dues for golf or country clubs.

Still, many buyers view these costs as part of a worthwhile investment. Homes in gated communities tend to appreciate faster than comparable homes in the same area, especially in sought-after locations. A property at Frenchman's Reserve that sold for $1.4 million in 2020 is now listed at $3.6 million.

Drawbacks and Restrictions

Gated communities aren't for everyone. Strict HOA rules can limit personal freedom — from house paint colors to parking regulations. Renting out your property may also be off the table. In many Florida communities, short-term rentals like Airbnb are prohibited.

Critics also argue that gated living can be isolating or less diverse. Some buyers prefer neighborhoods with a broader mix of backgrounds and fewer restrictions. Others feel more connected in traditional communities where public spaces like parks and pools are shared by all.

See Also: Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Just $0.63 Before NASDAQ Launch

Why People Still Choose Them

Despite the cost and the rules, gated communities remain in high demand. For many, the appeal is about more than security — it's about lifestyle. "You’re not going to pay $225,000 for a golf membership and not be using it," said Tronolone.

Whether it's access to premium amenities, a strong sense of community, or simply the ease of low-maintenance living, gated communities in Florida continue to sell — and often, off-market and fast.

As long as people are seeking a well-maintained "bubble" of comfort and convenience, the boom in Florida's gated neighborhoods shows no signs of slowing.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock