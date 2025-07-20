July 20, 2025 3:46 PM 1 min read

Elon Musk Returns To Intense Work Schedule: 'Back To Working 7 Days a Week and Sleeping in the Office'

Elon Musk has announced his return to a grueling work schedule, indicating a shift back to “wartime CEO” mode.

What Happened: Musk, in a post on X, revealed his intent to resume working seven days a week and sleeping in his office, especially when his children are not around.

This revelation came as a response to a quote tweet from a user named SMX, who referred to Musk’s previous statements about his intense work ethic.

The post has garnered significant attention, with over 8.6 million views. It echoes Musk’s past work habits, which have often been characterized by long hours and personal sacrifices.

Why It Matters: Musk’s return to his ‘wartime CEO’ mode could signal a period of intense focus and drive at Tesla. In the past, such phases have coincided with significant developments and breakthroughs at the company.

However, they have also raised concerns about Musk’s personal well-being and the sustainability of such a demanding work schedule.

Despite the lack of specific context around the tweet, it’s clear that Musk’s commitment to his work remains unwavering.

As the leader of one of the most innovative companies in the world, his work habits continue to draw both admiration and concern.

