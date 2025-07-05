A Dave Ramsey Caller Skipped Her Car Payments To Gamble And Double The Money. The Plan Failed, And Now She's $19,000 In Debt With No Car

A caller to “The Ramsey Show” recently shared a hard lesson learned about gambling and debt with hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw. Her decision to skip car payments and try her luck at the casino backfired in a big way, resulting in a repossession and a remaining debt of over $19,000.

She Tried To Flip Car Payments Into Gambling Winnings

“Instead of making my payments, I was thinking I can go to the casino and double it to make payments and things like that,” the caller said. But it didn't work out. The car was repossessed and later sold for about $3,500, leaving her responsible for the large remaining balance on the loan.

Adding to the confusion, she began receiving toll road bills tied to the vehicle even after it was sold. “I did reach out to toll road. They did get confirmation that the car was sold,” she explained, noting she never received advance notice of the sale.

The woman, who is in Dave Ramsey's Baby Step 1 with $1,000 saved, said the gambling addiction played a central role in the situation. She’s taken steps to address it, including cutting off online ads and distractions, but admitted, she hasn’t been to Gamblers Anonymous.

George And Jade Urged A Settlement Approach

Kamel emphasized that fixing the financial issue won't matter if the gambling problem isn't resolved: “I just want to make sure that we’ve resolved the root problem here before we just fix the repo.”

When asked how much she owed in total debt, she replied, “That's all I have for now.” Her income is $4,000 a month, and her only major monthly expense is $1,300 for rent, which includes utilities. With minimal transportation costs and no dependents, she believes she can save up enough to offer a lump-sum settlement.

Kamel recommended that she negotiate a payoff amount, such as $7,000, and get the terms in writing. “This is everything I have. Would you be willing to settle in full for this amount?” he suggested she say when reaching out to the lender.

He also warned, “Don’t give them access to your checking account. Get it all in writing, and instead do like a cashier’s check or a money order.”

Warshaw reminded her to make sure the debt is officially marked as paid in full in writing to avoid future issues. If successful, this would leave her completely debt-free.

“I figured I can do it,” the caller said, adding that with her children now adults, she doesn't have the same financial responsibilities she once did.

Emotional And Financial Toll

While the financial loss is steep, Kamel and Warshaw pointed out the emotional cost as well. “It's heartbreaking to watch,” Kamel said of car repossession videos. “I feel like the emotional toll on that is just as painful as the financial toll,” Warshaw added.

