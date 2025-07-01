'What Lifestyle Creep Are You All In On?'—Middle Class Redditors Open Up About The Lifestyle Upgrades They Can't Live Without

Lifestyle creep gets a bad rap in personal finance circles, but many middle-class Redditors say it’s not always a bad thing, especially when it’s intentional. A recent thread on r/MiddleClassFinance titled “What lifestyle creep are you all in on?” drew thousands of replies from people explaining which upgrades they now consider essential.

Today's Best Finance Deals

From DIY To Buy-My-Time

One of the top responses came from the original poster, who said hiring contractors for home repairs was non-negotiable now. “When I was poor, it was DIY on the cheap or let it stay broken,” they wrote. “But knowing I can just call someone and pay cash to have it done is amazing! I will not go back.”

Don't Miss:

Another popular theme was outsourcing house cleaning. “Hired a cleaner to come in 2x a month. Worth every penny,” one person said. Another added, “I would rather skip meat and eating out than give up my house cleaner.”

Air conditioning and dishwashers also came up again and again. “I don’t want to ever live in a place without a dishwasher again,” one person said. Another added, “Central air conditioning. No more window units!”

Buying Comfort And Peace Of Mind

Some said they no longer look at the thermostat or grocery prices. “90% increase in relaxation,” one person said. But others admitted that old habits die hard. “I still freak out when my wife is holding the fridge door open without an agenda,” one commenter joked.

Trending: GoSun's Breakthrough Rooftop EV Charger Already Has 2,000+ Units Reserved — Become an Investor in This $41.3M Clean Energy Brand Today

Childcare, travel comfort, and food delivery were also common areas where people happily spend. One person wrote, “We have someone come in 2x per month to meal prep. Totally worth it!” Another said, “I used to avoid toll roads to save money. One less hour—same distance—for $10? Now it’s a no-brainer.”

For others, lifestyle creep meant better food. “I've come around to buying better food so we eat less and feel better. Something about buying good quality bread is soul-filling,” one Redditor shared.

It's About Intention, Not Indulgence

Many were quick to point out that not all lifestyle creep is careless. “To me, lifestyle creep is when you decide you deserve nicer things in general across all spending without really considering what actually brings you value. As your salary goes up, you can afford nicer things but you cannot afford everything to be nice,” one person wrote.

See Also: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Another chimed in: “Pick a few mindful extravagances. Lifestyle creep… is trying to have it all.”

Even the OP seemed to agree, saying, “I've always thought of it as things you have gone without just fine, and could continue to do so, but choose not to.”

From better food to direct flights to never scrubbing a bathtub again, middle-class earners are deciding that spending money on convenience, comfort and time is not a failure, but a choice.

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock