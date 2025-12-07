Dave Ramsey Warns Online Sports Gambling Is 'Fastest Growing Addiction In America, Faster Than…'

Financial guru Dave Ramsey is sounding the alarm on the growing epidemic of online sports gambling among college-age men, calling it more destructive than drugs.

Caller Shares Concern Over Son's Sports Betting Addiction

On the Sunday episode of The Ramsey Show, a caller explained that his 21-year-old son had started investing for the long term but was also heavily engaged in sports gambling.

The father suggested redirecting his son's gambling energy into short-term trading like options and futures.

Ramsey Warns Against Online Gambling Apps

Ramsey strongly rejected the idea of replacing one risky activity with another.

"A college student shouldn’t be playing short-term trading and a college student shouldn’t be sports gambling, period," he said.

He compared online sports betting to hard drugs: "This is cocaine. You are screwing around with cocaine. You’re screwing around with fentanyl. You’re screwing around with crack. And it’s going to kill your little butt."

George Kamel emphasized the addictive nature of mobile betting apps and urged parents to help young adults face the financial reality of their losses.

"Make him add it up and then show him what it’s actually costing him both in past and future tenses," he said.

Ramsey added that the apps' algorithms and constant marketing create a destructive feedback loop, warning that they are "making billions of dollars at it and at the cost of an entire generation being screwed over."

“He added, It’s the fastest growing addiction in America. Faster than cocaine, faster than drugs of any kind.”

Gambling Addiction Wipes Out Savings And Careers

Last month, on The Ramsey Show, featured Nicole from New York, whose husband's gambling addiction drained $21,000 in credit cards and nearly all their savings.

Co-host John Delony labeled it "financial infidelity" and praised Nicole for separating their accounts to protect herself.

Delony advised focusing on rebuilding trust and monitoring her husband's gambling, while co-host Rachel Cruze noted she was setting healthy boundaries after a major betrayal.

In October, 25-year-old James shared how he lost $45,000 to $55,000 in six weeks after moving to Atlantic City, with losses escalating from small bets to $2,000–$5,000 per night.

Ramsey recommended Gamblers Anonymous, counseling, and a supportive network, while co-host Kamel suggested financial guardrails and possibly relocating to avoid temptation.

