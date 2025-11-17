Nurse Pays Off $30,000 In Loans Taken For Ex-Boyfriend Despite No Legal Backup, Reveals How She Beat Toxic Financial Trap

A Florida nurse has paid off $30,000 in debt she took on for an ex-boyfriend, calling it a hard-earned lesson about trust, love, and financial responsibility.

Co-Signing Loans For An Ex Leads To Thousands In Debt

On Sunday's episode of The Ramsey Show, a caller named Jocelyn said that around four and a half years ago, she had co-signed several loans for her then-boyfriend, including a business credit card, a personal loan for his vehicles and a golf cart loan.

"Two years ago, we split up and he promised me like he would pay me monthly. Well, he got a new um girlfriend and then of course, you know, he stopped paying me," she added.

Hard Work Helps Pay Down $50,000 Debt

Despite the setbacks, she worked tirelessly to reduce her $50,000–$60,000 debt to $20,000 by moving back in with her parents and focusing on her nursing career.

"I just worked a lot. I’m a nurse, so I’m kind of lucky there I can find a good job," she said.

Hosts Jade Warshaw and Rachel Cruz encouraged her to finish paying off the remaining debt and move on.

"You're so close to being done. You’ve got 20,000 to go and you could just wash your hands of this entire situation," Jade said.

Rachel noted that even if Jocelyn could recover money from him, it could keep her tied to the past for years.

Dating, Debt And Relationship Boundaries: Key Lessons From The Ramsey Show

On The Ramsey Show, Dave Ramsey addressed callers facing financial challenges in their relationships.

Jacob, a 25-year-old, said his girlfriend's mother threatened to withhold a promised acre of land, prompting Ramsey to warn against accepting gifts tied to manipulation.

A 48-year-old small business owner asked if he should stay with a girlfriend who earned less.

Ramsey noted she had no debt, managed her finances responsibly, and saw no financial reason to end the relationship.

Finally, Canadian caller Garregg debated accepting his girlfriend's offer to pay off $21,100 in debt. Ramsey and co-host Warshaw advised against it, stressing that dating partners' debt should be handled independently.

These cases emphasized the importance of financial independence, boundary-setting, and cautious handling of money in relationships.

