Crypto In The C-Suite? Why CFOs Are Finally Paying Attention

A recent survey of North American CFOs shows a notable shift in attitude when it comes to cryptocurrency, with 99% of CFOs now seeing it playing a role in their business. No, that's not a typo, as massive adoption continues to take place.

The near-term outlook is changing too. According to a Deloitte survey, nearly a quarter (23%) of CFOs expect their treasury departments to use crypto for payments or investments within the next two years. Among the biggest companies — those with $10B+ in revenue — that number jumps to almost 40%.

This doesn't mean everyone's jumping into Bitcoin. In fact, price volatility remains the top concern for executives, followed closely by accounting complexity and regulatory uncertainty. Still, there's growing interest in crypto.

So what does this mean for advisors? It's a great reminder that crypto is moving beyond speculative investing and into a more stable environment with institutions and major companies diving in — which should lessen volatility as more business and people adopt it.

There's also a generational layer. Millennials and Gen Z are already comfortable with digital assets. If they see large, established companies legitimizing crypto — especially in everyday business use — that would shift their mindset even faster to making it more part of their lives.

This shift isn't happening overnight. But it is happening. And it's no longer just a tech trend — it's creeping into boardrooms, treasury departments, and enterprise balance sheets.

