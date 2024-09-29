Long-Term Care Costs Are Reshaping Advisor-Client Relationships

A recent analysis by the National Council on Aging and the LeadingAge LTSS Center at UMass Boston reveals a looming crisis in long-term care affordability, necessitating a shift in how financial advisors approach retirement planning discussions with their clients.

The study found that 80% of Americans aged 60 and older are financially insecure, lacking resources to afford long-term care or handle unexpected financial emergencies. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency for financial advisors to prioritize long-term care planning in client conversations.

With 11,000 people turning 65 daily for the next several years, advisors must address the growing gap between retirement savings and long-term care costs. The median income for the bottom fifth of older Americans was just $18,000 in 2020, far below what’s needed to live independently according to the Elder Index.

Long-term care services and supports (LTSS) represent a significant financial burden. The study reveals that 60% of older adults cannot afford two years of in-home care, with annual costs for a home health aide reaching $75,504 and a private nursing home room averaging $116,800 in 2023.

Financial advisors should emphasize that Medicare doesn’t cover long-term care, leaving families to bear the costs. While Medicaid can assist with nursing home expenses, it requires spending down assets to qualify – a crucial point for advisors to discuss with clients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the situation, with 11% of those 65 and older losing jobs and increased widowhood creating new financial hardships. Advisors must now factor in these potential disruptions when planning for clients’ long-term financial security.

Given these challenges, financial advisors should consider:

Initiating early discussions about long-term care planning Exploring various funding options, including long-term care insurance and hybrid policies Considering strategies to protect assets while potentially qualifying for Medicaid Emphasizing the importance of building emergency funds to handle unexpected health costs Regularly reviewing and adjusting retirement plans to account for rising care costs

By addressing these issues proactively, financial advisors can help clients navigate the complex landscape of long-term care financing and work towards a more secure retirement.

