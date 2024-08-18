Morgan Stanley Becomes First Wall Street Giant To Let Advisors Recommend Bitcoin ETFs

Morgan Stanley recently became the first major Wall Street bank to permit its financial advisors to offer Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs to clients, marking a significant step in cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption.

As of early August, the bank’s 15,000 advisors can recommend two specific bitcoin ETFs: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC, paving the way for wider acceptance of crypto in the financial advisor industry.

For now, Morgan Stanley is taking a cautious approach:

Only eligible clients with a net worth of at least $1.5 million, high risk tolerance, and interest in speculative investments will be considered suitable. Investments are intended for taxable brokerage accounts, not retirement accounts. The bank will monitor clients’ cryptocurrency holdings to prevent excessive exposure.

This move comes more than six months after the SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. Despite bitcoin’s volatility and criticism from prominent figures like Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett, its integration into mainstream finance continues to progress.

Morgan Stanley’s decision contrasts with peers like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, who are not proactively offering these ETFs as of now. Morgan Stanley’s shift responds to growing client demand and an evolving digital asset market.

This isn’t Morgan Stanley’s first venture into crypto investments. In 2021, it approved the purchase of private funds from Galaxy and FS NYDIG. The bank is also monitoring newly approved ether ETFs but hasn’t decided on offering access to these products through advisors yet.

Morgan Stanley’s cautious embrace of Bitcoin ETFs reflects the ongoing tension between traditional finance and the emerging cryptocurrency market. As client interest grows and regulatory clarity improves, other major financial institutions may follow suit, potentially accelerating cryptocurrency’s integration into mainstream investment portfolios. Financial advisors should take note.

Photo: Shutterstock