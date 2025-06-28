'So Wild To See Her Reaction' — Alexis Ohanian, Co-Founder Of Reddit, Uses AI To Turn Childhood Doodles Into Space Adventures With His Kid

"So wild to see her reaction," Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said on the "Possible" podcast last month, after ChatGPT vaulted his childhood pencil sketches into vivid starships for his 7-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian.

The venture capitalist added that super-intelligence is becoming a commodity. "I want her to understand this is a superpower that she should have," framing generative artificial intelligence as a creative engine kids can wield daily. His real-time demo spotlights how quickly AI is shifting from lab curiosity to home art supply for young creators.

Classroom Superpowers Or Caution Signs

In the same conversation, Ohanian explained that he photographed "half-finished" cartoon rockets he drew as a kid and let ChatGPT return "full-color illustrations" in seconds.

"I want Olympia using it every day," he said, arguing that access to super-intelligence will soon be table stakes for homework. "It was just so wild to see her reaction to it," he said when the new drawings appeared. Ohanian recalled how the second-grader immediately asked to "make it fly through space."

"I still need her to know the fundamentals of reading and writing and arithmetic," Ohanian said, "but I want her to know that the raw intelligence part has been solved." Beyond art, he points to the AI-powered tutoring platform Synthesis as Olympia's homework helper—a tool that drills math and logic while still encouraging her to practice traditional pencil skills.

Washington began laying the groundwork for that vision in April, when a White House executive order created a task force to train teachers, fund AI-literacy curricula, and stage a nationwide "Presidential AI Challenge" for K-12 students. The directive also asks the Education Department to publish funding guidance within 90 days and calls for public-private partnerships to stock classrooms with vetted AI tools.

Classroom adoption is already accelerating. A nationally representative survey released in April by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, and nonprofit Foundry10 found 69% of teens said AI helped them learn something new, while less than 6% said they had experienced negative social or academic impacts from their use of AI.

Still, caution resonates in Washington. During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told lawmakers that children require "a much higher level of protection" before forging chat-based friendships.

Altman urged age gates and independent safety audits, warning that unsupervised AI companions could mold identity development. Ohanian contends safeguards and exploration can coexist. "I want her to understand this is a superpower that she should have," he said.

