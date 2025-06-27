Mark Cuban Says Joe Biden Wouldn't Meet With Him Or Other Business Leaders. That Isolation Led Them Straight To Trump

Entrepreneur and minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban said then-President Joe Biden's lack of engagement with the business community helped push many CEOs and investors into Donald Trump's corner.

“I wanted to meet with Biden; he wouldn’t meet with me. Every single business person that I’ve spoken to said the same thing—that they wanted to get time with Biden and couldn’t do it,” Cuban said on a recent episode of “The Bulwark” podcast. “Whether it was about AI, crypto, other businesses—even Elon [Musk] when they were talking about [electric vehicles], he couldn’t get in the room.”

Business Leaders Felt Shut Out

Cuban said this lack of access created a vacuum that Trump was eager to fill. While Cuban supported Kamala Harris in the presidential election last year, he said that many in his world of entrepreneurs and investors saw Trump as the only option who would hear them out.

“Their first initial response is, ‘This guy [Biden] doesn’t like us.’ So then the question becomes: Biden or Kamala versus Trump?” Cuban said.

Character Vs. Access

Cuban emphasized that many in the business world rationalized Trump's flaws by pointing to his first term. “They would always go back to his first term—’But he didn’t do this this this this and this and we have no reason to expect that he would change dramatically and do anything differently than the first term.’ Obviously, that was wrong, but that was their logic.”

He added, “Character is destiny. Donald Trump is a great marketer, great salesperson, and like a lot of salespeople that I’ve dealt with, he cares more about closing the sale and saying he closed the deal than following through.”

Still, Cuban said Democrats' bigger problem is their inability to speak to people where they are. He pointed to interviews with Joe Rogan, Theo Von and other podcasters with large, mostly male audiences. “They want to talk about they want to talk about sports, they want to talk about girls, they want to talk about getting f****d up. They don't want to talk about getting f****d up. They don't want to talk about politics,” Cuban said.

“About 99% of people in this country do not want to talk about politics on a day-to-day basis, and in fact, they’re trying to get away from it.”

He continued, “The number one job of any president should be to reduce the stress of the people of the country. That's not working so well.”

Policy Isn’t The Problem—Messaging Is

Cuban said Democrats are often correct on policy but fail miserably when it comes to communication. “Our problem isn’t our policies. Our problem is how do we sell them,” he said.

He said this failure to sell ideas effectively leaves a wide opening for someone like Trump, who simplifies issues and taps into emotions like envy and resentment. “Trump understands that if you make people feel envious of some other group and then in turn you sh*t on that other group that they’re envious of, you can sell them pretty much anything.”

