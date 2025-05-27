'I Am Just Done' — Gen X-er Wants To Retire at 55 But Has No Money Saved in a Single-Income Household: 'Why Does Everything Have To Be So Hard?'

They've been called the Sandwich Generation, the Forgotten Generation, and America's Middle Child. But Generation X — those born between 1965 and 1980 — might just be the first group to age out of the workforce while still trying to figure out how to pay the electric bill.

A post in the GenX subreddit struck a nerve with users who know that exact feeling of burnout. The original poster, nearing 55, shared a deeply relatable sentiment:

"I am tired and not happy at work any more… I really just want time off with no work stress for a long while." They added, "I am just done… Why does everything have to be so hard?"

They weren't just venting. This was a cry for help from someone staring down the final stretch of their working years and seriously questioning whether they can hang on. "Not sure how I can do this anymore and survive till 60 when we can get at least some benefits," they wrote, referring to early retirement options. "Probably not enough to pay basic bills."

With no savings, no second income in the household, and no motivation to switch careers or learn a new trade, the post reads like someone running on fumes. The user mentioned tapping into their retirement savings account just to cover living expenses, and now feels stuck with no off-ramp in sight. "Always been a single income family," they explained. "Savings are none… biggest issue is paying the basic bills and taxes."

It's a familiar story for many Gen Xers — caught between aging parents, grown kids who might still live at home, and jobs that haven't exactly kept pace with inflation. And the numbers reflect that tension.

According to Fidelity's Q4 2024 data, the average Gen X 401(k) balance is $192,300, with IRA balances around $103,952. Sounds decent — until you realize those are averages, not medians. The National Institute on Retirement Security reports the typical Gen X household has just $40,000 saved. Meanwhile, a Schroders survey found Gen Xers think they'll need $1.07 million to retire — but expect to have only about $603,000. That's a six-figure shortfall.

Redditors weren't shy about pointing out the risks. One responded bluntly:

"Honestly, if you're not financially prepared to retire, the choice isn't really up to you. You're stuck working until you drop."

Another added, "If you're tired and stressed now, you're really going to hate being homeless."

One user shared how both of their parents tried to retire early without enough savings — and are now in a financially precarious position. Another noted how hard it is to return to the workforce after stepping away, especially when ageism enters the equation.

"Once you exit the workforce it's really hard to get back in," one wrote. "Especially when you're bumping up against ageism."

Still, not all hope was lost. Some commenters offered practical — if less-than-glamorous — alternatives, like part-time work, co-living arrangements, or even moving to a country with a lower cost of living. One suggested meeting with a financial planner and setting more realistic goals — and then adding 10%–20% to account for inflation and unpredictability.

The truth is, retiring without savings is less of a personal failure and more of a systemic crunch Gen X has quietly carried for years. But as several users pointed out, unless you're ready to radically downsize your lifestyle, the dream of walking away at 55 might not be a real option.

At the very least, talking to a financial advisor could help sort out what's possible — and what's wishful thinking.

Because as one Redditor bluntly put it: "Even ‘enough' is rarely enough anymore."

