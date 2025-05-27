5 Ways Vendors Can Get Their Cybersecurity Announcement In Front Of Decision Makers

If you've been in the cybersecurity space long enough, you'll know that having great tech isn't enough on its own. You as a vendor need decision makers to actually know about it, which translates into leveraging an effective strategy to distribute your security announcement so that it’s heard by the intended audience.

But there's a brutal yet simple reality that security vendors need to keep in mind. Most security announcements fail to reach the people who control budgets. Your groundbreaking zero-day protection that you've been developing over the past year might be revolutionary, but if the right people never hear about it, how much will it help move your business forward?

You need attention, engagement, and sales. But when security leaders have dozens of solutions to evaluate, your announcement needs to stand out from the crowd if you want them to consider handing over their budgets.

This isn't just about writing better press releases (though that's a big part). It's about understanding how information flows to decision makers and strategically positioning your news where they'll actually encounter it.

Craft Press Releases That Actually Work

One of the main reasons announcements fail is that cyber press releases are usually written very poorly. They're overly technical, focus on features instead of business outcomes, and don't connect with what decision makers actually care about.

Do you know what a quality press release actually looks like? Take the time to study cybersecurity press releases from leading brands that have already been published and picked up by journalists. This reverse-engineering approach helps to reveal what actually works in the real world. Some key characteristics that you'll see time and time again include:

They lead with business impact, not technical specifications

Their first paragraph directly addresses why executives should care

They include concrete metrics tied to business performance

Their customer testimonials focus on outcomes like time saved or costs reduced

They use clear, jargon-free language that any board member would understand

Notice what's missing from this list? Technical deep-dives, complex architecture diagrams, and feature comparisons. Those have their place in supporting materials, but they don't belong in your primary announcement.

Make Your Threat Intelligence Too Valuable to Ignore

When security researchers release compelling threat reports, CEOs and security leaders sit up and pay attention. Why? Because they provide fresh intelligence that they can't get anywhere else. Your security company can create similar attention-grabbing research:

Develop original threat research focusing on specific industries

Track attacks targeting your prospects' business sector

Create executive briefings that translate technical findings into business risks

Offer exclusive "early warning" services to prospects

Package findings with clear business implications ("This attack method puts your quarterly targets at risk")

When building out a threat intelligence report, don't just explain the attack. Talk about how it affects business outcomes that executives already care about. That's what they really want to know.

Distribute Through Channels Decision Makers Actually Use

Where do security decision makers get their information? Here's a hint, it's not from security vendor websites. Instead, they rely on a few sources:

Industry analysts

Peer recommendations

Business publications

Industry-specific media

Board members and executive networks

Looking at these channels, you need to build out distribution strategies so that you can meet your target audience where they are. One thing that you will notice is that these are all trusted, credible sources. That means getting featured there won't be easy, but with a bit of persistence and with the right tools on your side, it can be done.

Speak the Language of Business Risk and ROI

As you would expect, security teams are more than happy to speak in technical terms. Executives most likely are not. Instead, they speak in business terms. To reach these non-technical decision makers, you translate your security announcement into their language. Don't drown them in jargon and try to blind them with science. Instead, focus on these tactics:

Quantify the business impact of the security problem you solve

Present clear ROI calculations that finance teams can validate

Show implementation timelines with defined milestones

Highlight competitive advantages (what similar companies are doing)

Connect your solution to compliance requirements with specific deadlines

Non-technical leaders don't really want (or need) to understand the "why" behind the solutions they purchase. They want to know the "so what." What is your solution protecting them from? How successful is it? How much more efficient will their security teams become? The list goes on.

Time and Target for Maximum Attention

Timing is everything in communications. It can make all the difference between making an announcement that goes viral and gains great viewership across your target market and one that goes unnoticed.

With this in mind, pay attention to industry-wide trends. You want to do your best to avoid making announcements during any major holiday periods, or times when there is big industry news. For example, if there's just been a huge scandal in the space that everyone is talking about, your announcement about your new security solution isn't likely to gain much traction.

Instead, look for quieter news periods when your story won't get drowned out. Many companies find success releasing news early in the week, giving time for pickup before the weekend.

And don't limit yourself to targeting security teams. Different stakeholders need different messaging. CFOs care about different aspects than CISOs. Account-based approaches with personalized messaging will give you better results than broad campaigns.

Final Word

The cybersecurity companies that get their message heard aren't always the ones with the biggest marketing budgets, nor the ones with the best tech (although that certainly helps). Instead, they communicate in ways that resonate with the people holding the budget.

None of the steps shared in this guide requires a massive PR budget or insider connections. It just requires stepping outside the technical bubble and seeing your announcement through the eyes of a busy executive who doesn't have time to decipher what you're saying. When you make it easy for them to understand why they should care, they're a lot more likely to actually listen.