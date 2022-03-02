Rohit Poputya Shares Insights & Trends Of The Luxury Jewelry Market In 2022

Image sourced from Unsplash

By far the most opulent of all luxury industries, the jewelry market enjoys an endless turnover of sparkling and eye-catching designs. As per Statista, the Luxury Jewelry segment's revenue amounts to $33 billion in 2022. Globally, China ($7.4 billion in 2022) generates the most revenue, closely followed by the United States ($6.3 billion in 2022).

Jewel Box’s Rohit Poputya's shares, "The global luxury jewelry market is expected to grow annually by 4.17% (CAGR 2022-2025). This growth is driven mainly by the elite consumers who value unique custom-made designs and demand for fine jewelry made from rare diamonds, gemstones, and pearls." Jewel Box is a Virginia-based luxury jewelry brand that has been around since 1995.

A Tangible Investment

According to Rohit Poputya, a luxury jewelry trend that is set to hit the stratosphere in 2022 is exploring the investment opportunities that jewelry offers. The concept of jewelry as a wearable commodity is an attractive prospect to those who believe in lasting and tangible investments. Rohit believes that no investment is more tangible than fine jewelry.

Expanding on this, he says, "Treating jewelry as a crucial investment and viewing it as transportable wealth is a concept that has long been valued by the most elite of society, from business tycoons to celebrities. In 2020 alone, the jewelry industry used over 1,400 metric tons of gold, making jewelry one of the most abundant and accessible ways to tap into the massive market that is gold investment." Rohit Poputya is confident that 2022 will see more people looking beyond jewelry's aesthetic trends to consider its tangible long-term investment value.

Beyond Gender & Jewelry

"Gender fluidity is a rising trend in the luxury jewelry market. Moreover, the term jewelry has expanded beyond the traditional jewels. Today, luxury watches have become an indispensable part of any luxury jewel brand's repertoire," explains Rohit.

Rohit says that Jewel Box's pieces are currently popular with some of the biggest names in both music and sport. Some of their most notable collaborations have seen them provide pieces to rap artists such as 3oh black and Lil Dude and NFL players Cristian Dairrisaw, Dwayne Haskins, and Tim Settle Jr.

Fine Jewelry Vs. Other Investments

Unlike other investment options, fine jewelry can be worn, flaunted, and passed on as a family heirloom; while providing liquidity and a hedge against inflation. However, unlike stocks and real estate, it doesn't generate income in the form of dividends and rentals, respectively, shares Rohit.

Take Home

Regardless of any downsides of investing in fine jewelry, the market has seen an unparalleled growth trajectory. Fine jewelry continues to make for valuable gifts for loved ones or for those smitten by self-love while keeping the sanctity of investment benefits in the long- and short-term.

