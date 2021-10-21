 Skip to main content

Here's Why Facebook's Planned Facelift Will Not Work

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 10:00am   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money,” angel investor Sahil Bloom said Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) planned facelift initiatives after weeks of bad press are just “PR 101” or “crisis management 101.”

Facebook has been dealing with a lot, including the whistle-blower issue, leaked documents, and antitrust problems. The company is trying to “change the narrative,” but the reality is that there is a “fundamental product problem,” Bloom said.

Their product is no longer as compelling or engaging as some of the other platforms, especially for the younger people, Bloom said. Facebook is trying to create something that is more forward-looking, he added.

The audience is shifting from the centralization of Web 2.0 to a decentralized Web 3.0, which could hurt Facebook if they are unable to “capture the momentum,” Bloom stated.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Sahil BloomTech Media Best of Benzinga