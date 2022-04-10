What's New In Weed: Products And News From Beboe, Ayr, And More

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.

With so many great cannabis brands releasing exciting new products in new markets, it can be hard to keep track of every release or event. So we're rounding up a few significant happenings in the industry. This week, we look at releases by Day One, Veritas Fine Cannabis, and more.

Ayr: New vape cartridges

New in Florida this week, Ayr Wellness just released its Entourage vape cartridges. Vape fans in the Sunshine State can find these cartridges in Tahoe OG, Grape Ape, and 9lb Hammer strains.

Available: Florida

Veritas Fine Cannabis: Launch of the Pheno Hunt Box

Available at select Native Roots dispensaries in Colorado, Veritas Fine Cannabis' pheno hunt box for 2022 features the Muffinz Breath strain. Each box contains three phenotypes of hybrid Muffinz Breath along with a gold four-chamber grinder, lighter, and rice rolling papers.

Available: Colorado

Day One: New CBD topical

Cannabis beverage brand Day One has got into the topicals game with the debut of its new Day One Recovery Cream. Available in 3oz, the cream contains 2,000 milligrams of CBD total along with shea butter, capsaicin, and other soothing ingredients.

Available: Nationwide

Beboe: New gummies

Beboe added to its line of gummies with its new Sweet Dreams treats in plum berry flavor. Each gummy contains 5 milligrams of THC and 1 milligram of CBN.

Available: Illinois