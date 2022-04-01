Fintech Update: Sharesight API Transforming Wealth Management: 'Invaluable Features'

Sharesight just shared with Benzinga metrics on its rapid growth.

What Is Sharesight: A tool that provides performance tracking and tax reporting capabilities for over 240,000 global stocks, ETFs and funds. The firm is partnered with 25 leading fintech companies, like CMC Markets, via its API technology and Partners Program.

“The Sharesight API is an industry-leading technology that allows us to collaborate with other financial platforms to create new, superior digital solutions for wealth management,” says Doug Morris, CEO of Sharesight.

“Some of these solutions allow investors to automatically sync trading data from their broker(s) to get a full picture of their portfolio’s performance in Sharesight; or to automatically sync cash balances, trades and dividends between Sharesight and Xero – an invaluable feature for investors and financial professionals preparing tax returns."

Implications: Sharesight is catering to the growing number of investors buying stocks in global markets, as well as the demand for digital investment tracking solutions.

“We were actually the first broker to integrate with Sharesight’s portfolio tracking software,” says Andrew Rogers, Head of Stockbroking at CMC. “We saw a lot of value in building to the Sharesight API because it allows us to continue providing investors with a world-class trading experience, while also giving our customers access to Sharesight’s advanced performance tracking and tax reporting tools."