Ford CEO Says The U.S. Is 'In Trouble' With Over 1 Million Critical Jobs Empty & Even $120K Tech Roles Sitting Vacant. 'God Forbid We Get In A War'

Headlines keep warning about layoffs and white-collar burnout, but there's another workforce crisis quietly crippling the U.S.—and it's not about office jobs.

Despite growing interest in trade work among Gen Z, Ford CEO Jim Farley says the U.S. is falling dangerously behind. In a November appearance on the "Office Hours: Business Edition" podcast, Farley didn't just raise concerns—he issued a full-blown warning.

"We are in deep trouble when you compare us to China," Farley said, pointing at the lack of skilled labor in America's essential economy. "We are not talking about this enough."

According to Farley, over 1 million jobs are sitting empty across emergency services, trucking, plumbing, factory work, and the trades. And it's not for lack of pay. At Ford alone, he said, "We had 5,000 openings. A bay with a lift and tools and no one to work in it… $120,000 a year, but it takes you five years to learn it."

This isn't just about mechanics. Farley sees it as a national security risk. "God forbid we ever get in a war—Google's not going to be able to make the tanks and the planes," he said. While software engineers and digital innovation grab headlines, the country's ability to function in crisis depends on skilled trades—and right now, that bench is dangerously thin.

Farley, whose grandfather worked on the assembly line at Ford, has been vocal about rebuilding the pipeline for blue-collar workers. "Those hardworking jobs made our country what it is," he said on the podcast. "We do not have trade schools. We are not investing in educating a next generation… of people like my grandfather who had nothing, who built a middle class life and a future for his family."

That conviction led Ford to become the first major automaker to ratify union agreements during recent labor negotiations—on both sides of the border. "I'm so proud of us," Farley said. "We got rid of the lower tier, paid everyone the same. Now those people have a career at Ford like my grandfather."

During the podcast, Farley also touched on how COVID exposed cracks in the wage system. "Many of those people said, ‘Mr. Farley, I work three jobs. Don't expect me to be on time at Ford when I have two other jobs.'" Ford responded by eliminating its two-tier wage structure, giving workers a clearer path to financial stability—something Farley says is foundational to rebuilding the workforce.

And this isn't just a Ford problem. Farley said the solution lies in public-private cooperation, education reform, and cultural respect for manual work. "If we work together like we always have in America… and we get after this with the government, with education… I think we can solve this. But we have a lot of work to do."

Farley's urgency is tied to more than numbers on a spreadsheet. It's personal. "These jobs gave me the ability to go through graduate school," he said. "I'm late in my life, and I'm very humbled."

As the head of a 122-year-old company, he sees the fight to fill these roles as central to preserving not just Ford's legacy—but America's ability to function in the future.

That urgency isn't falling on deaf ears. In its March "Gen Z in the Skilled Workforce" report, Cengage Group's Ready to Hire division found that 98% of Gen Z jobseekers said they'd be more likely to pursue a skilled trade if training were funded, and nearly 70% said they'd be "extremely likely" to enroll in a paid program that leads directly to employment.

That data reveals the root of the problem—it's not a lack of interest. It's access. Gen Z is clearly open to trade careers, but the current system puts up too many barriers: steep training costs, limited awareness, and few clear pathways into the workforce.

It's not a matter of convincing young people to roll up their sleeves—it's clearing the runway so they actually can. The interest is there. The pay is there. What's missing is the bridge between them. Farley's warning about six-figure roles collecting dust isn't just a corporate concern—it's a national one.

Image: Imagn Images