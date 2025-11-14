Branding Your Baby: How A 'Name Nerd' Turned An Obsession Into A Luxury Service

The latest luxury service for the ultra-wealthy? Professional baby naming. Taylor A. Humphrey charges expectant parents as much as $30,000 to name their heirs, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Humphrey, a 37-year-old with a background in branding and marketing, told the Chronicle that her work is more complex than it appears. "There's a lot more to this job than people realize," she said, noting that she sometimes gets "calls from clients that are so urgent that I need to drop everything and help them right away."
Don't Miss:
- The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.81/Share Before Nov. 20
- An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform
From Side Hustle to Luxury Brand
Humphrey's business started from humbler roots. According to the Chronicle, in 2020, she helped name over 100 babies at a comparatively modest $1,500 per child. Now, with a social media following in the six figures and a portfolio of over 500 named children, her premium “VIP” package starts at $10,000 and can reach a staggering $30,000.
For that price, parents receive more than a simple list. Humphrey's deluxe service includes "baby name branding," genealogical research into the family tree and even unpacking the thoughts of a think tank that weighed the options. The goal for her clients is often highly specific and paradoxical. A name that is unique but not strange. Simple but not basic. On-trend but not too trendy.
Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too
Despite the mockery that can accompany such a business — Humphrey told the Chronicle "It's a little embarrassing when you get made fun of on the internet" — she also learned to embrace the absurdity. "At the same time, I'm like, ‘Well, it is silly.' I come up with baby names for a living," she said.
The luxury trend however underscores a stark reality: in an economy of extreme wealth, a child’s name is essentially their foundational asset toward a personal brand. Thus, hiring a branding expert to manage this “asset” might be viewed as having the same strategic necessity as hiring a financial planner — each could be an investment in a lucrative future.
Read Next:
- From Moxy Hotels to $12B in Real Estate — The Firm Behind NYC's Trendiest Properties Is Letting Individual Investors In.
- If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.