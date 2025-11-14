Branding Your Baby: How A 'Name Nerd' Turned An Obsession Into A Luxury Service

The latest luxury service for the ultra-wealthy? Professional baby naming. Taylor A. Humphrey charges expectant parents as much as $30,000 to name their heirs, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Humphrey, a 37-year-old with a background in branding and marketing, told the Chronicle that her work is more complex than it appears. "There's a lot more to this job than people realize," she said, noting that she sometimes gets "calls from clients that are so urgent that I need to drop everything and help them right away."

Don't Miss:

From Side Hustle to Luxury Brand

Humphrey's business started from humbler roots. According to the Chronicle, in 2020, she helped name over 100 babies at a comparatively modest $1,500 per child. Now, with a social media following in the six figures and a portfolio of over 500 named children, her premium “VIP” package starts at $10,000 and can reach a staggering $30,000.

For that price, parents receive more than a simple list. Humphrey's deluxe service includes "baby name branding," genealogical research into the family tree and even unpacking the thoughts of a think tank that weighed the options. The goal for her clients is often highly specific and paradoxical. A name that is unique but not strange. Simple but not basic. On-trend but not too trendy.

Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

Despite the mockery that can accompany such a business — Humphrey told the Chronicle "It's a little embarrassing when you get made fun of on the internet" — she also learned to embrace the absurdity. "At the same time, I'm like, ‘Well, it is silly.' I come up with baby names for a living," she said.

The luxury trend however underscores a stark reality: in an economy of extreme wealth, a child’s name is essentially their foundational asset toward a personal brand. Thus, hiring a branding expert to manage this “asset” might be viewed as having the same strategic necessity as hiring a financial planner — each could be an investment in a lucrative future.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock