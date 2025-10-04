The 10 Industries That Exist 'Only To Service The Very Rich'—From $750,000 Mattresses To Horse Massages And Tiara Repairs

Reddit recently lit up with thousands of responses to the question: “What’s an industry that exists only to service the very rich?” The answers, drawn from firsthand experiences and industry insiders, reveal just how many entire businesses cater exclusively to the ultra-wealthy.

From $750,000 mattresses to people who specialize in moving orchids and fluffing pillows, here’s a look at 10 industries that seem to exist only for those with serious money.

1. Family Offices

These are entire offices that manage every aspect of a wealthy family’s finances, properties, staff and travel. One user who works in IT at an investment bank said, “Our clients aren't considered important unless they have at least $50 million in investments.”

2. Luxury Villa Rentals

Think Airbnb, but for people renting $500,000/week mansions. “Private islands for $60,000 a night,” one user explained. “Want unlimited jet skis, no problem. Stocked fridge with booze and food on arrival, check. Want to butcher a goat on the beach according to your religious practices… no problem.”

3. Mattress Fluffers

A Swedish brand called Hästens makes a $750,000 mattress that requires a dedicated professional to maintain its horsehair filling. As one Redditor put it: “There is a person whose [job] is to come over and fluff the horse hair filling of the mattress for the lifespan of the mattress.”

4. Polo And Horse Wellness Services

Polo teams can own 10 to 20 horses, each requiring daily care. That includes massage therapy, reiki, aromatherapy and even salt rooms. One user said, “And now, they’re cloning and gene-editing their horses, and that ain’t cheap either.”

5. Tiara Repairs And Bespoke Tailoring

Specialists exist to repair tiaras. Personal chefs get tailored uniforms. One commenter worked for a client who even had their underwear custom-made. “I wonder how comfortable tailored underwear is,” one user joked. Another replied, “I know you’re probably joking, but… the answer is very. Because you’re choosing the fabric as well.”

6. Concierge Medical Services

Some hospitals have entire private wings, hidden from public view, reserved for billionaires and royalty. One person said a Saudi prince paid to build an entire hospital floor that sits unused except for a few annual visits. Others noted concierge doctors who provide 24/7 in-home care for a hefty price.

7. Custom Furniture And Decor

Wealthy homeowners often opt for fully custom interiors. “Every piece of furniture in their house is custom-made,” one commenter said of a Google executive. That included matching trim on sofa cushions and curtains. “I never would have noticed that, but it was impressive.”

8. Yacht And Jet Support

Mega-yachts worth hundreds of millions require 24/7 staffing, maintenance, and security. One IT tech said his friend earned a $10 million contract outfitting a yacht with custom stainless steel card-access doors “that gets milled by hand and fitted perfectly to a door that’s made out of mahogany.”

9. High-End Landscaping And Gardening

One landscaper recalled working exclusively on multi-million-dollar estates: “We did not mow grass, ever. All we ever did was maintain exotic plants, megahuge gardens, and seasonal decorations/planters.” They were also sourcing exclusive statues and $5,000 planter pots from Italy.

10. Exotic Luxury Services

Cryonics, deep sea tourism, doomsday bunkers, and private race tracks all came up. One user shared: “I met a guy who owns a bunch of race cars. He moves them around the US to different tracks and he runs races for the super rich who jet in, race, party, and leave.”

As one Redditor summed up: “Pretty much every single industry branch you know has its own ‘for rich only’ alternate dimension.”

This isn’t that surprising. Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says it’s wealthy people who are keeping the economy afloat. “The U.S. economy is being largely powered by the well-to-do,” Zandi said in a recent X post. “As long as they keep spending, the economy should avoid recession, but if they turn more cautious, for whatever reason, the economy has a big problem.”

