Kash Patel Once Denounced The Use Of Government Planes For Personal Trips. Now He's Accused Of Taking A $60M FBI Jet To See His Girlfriend

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing serious backlash after reports emerged that he used a $60 million FBI jet to travel to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform the national anthem at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania, according to media reports.

Past Critic Becomes Current Target

The controversy hits especially hard because Patel once slammed his predecessor, Chris Wray, for using government planes for personal reasons. In a 2023 episode of his podcast, “Kash’s Corner,” Patel said he wanted to “ground Chris Wray's private jet travel that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country,” as reported by Associated Press.

However, FBI directors are required to use department aircraft for all travel due to security concerns, including personal trips. However, they must reimburse the government for non-official use.



Now, Patel’s being called out for doing the very thing he criticized. Wilkins posted photos from the Oct. 25 event at Penn State University, including one of her and Patel at the venue. It was later widely reported, that Patel had used a government plane to get there, prompting outrage and media attention.

Patel also fired the official in charge of the FBI’s aviation fleet, Stephen Palmer. According to Bloomberg Law, Patel was “outraged” that the flight data, which was publicly available, made headlines. Palmer’s firing baffled insiders, given that he was a 27-year veteran of the agency.

Patel didn’t deny the reports but responded on X on Nov. 2, condemning “disgustingly baseless attacks” against Wilkins, calling her “a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life.”

More Than Just One Trip

This wasn’t an isolated incident. CBS News reported in April that Patel used government planes for several other personal trips, including flights to a New York charity hockey event and a luxury box seat at a New York Islanders game with Hall of Fame player Wayne Gretzky. He also attended a UFC event in Las Vegas with actor Mel Gibson.

During a September hearing, Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) pressed Patel on his travel. “Everyday FBI agents who are assigned in Washington don’t get to fly home on a private jet,” Welch said. When Patel claimed his travel was mandated by Congress, Welch fired back, “Well, we didn’t make it mandatory that you go to UFC games with Mel Gibson.”

The FBI’s public affairs director, Ben Williamson, later defended Patel, saying on X, “He’s allowed to take personal time on occasion to see family, friends or his longtime girlfriend. He doesn’t do it often.”

Image: Imagn