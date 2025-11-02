Elizabeth Warren Urges Trump To 'Stop Making Life Harder For American Families.' Says Trump's Promises To 'Lower Costs On Day One' Fell Flat

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling out President Donald Trump for failing to deliver on his promise to lower everyday costs for Americans. In a recent post on X, Warren said, “Trump promised to lower costs on ‘day one.’ Instead, families are paying more for groceries, rent, and health care.”

Inflation Still Hurting Families

Warren’s comments came as the latest consumer price index data showed inflation rose by 3% over the last 12 months that ended in September—the fastest pace since January. While that’s far below the 9.1% peak during the pandemic, economists warn the road to price stability is far from over.

“Inflation is uncomfortably high and is set to accelerate further in the coming months,” Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told CNN after the CPI report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Zandi pointed to rising prices in areas like elderly home care, which saw a record 7% jump, as well as storage services and hospital care.

He added that “the fingerprints of tariffs” are still visible in categories such as meat, clothing, furniture, appliances and coffee. Zandi also said the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown may be contributing to service price increases.

Warren also accused Trump of withholding jobs data during the ongoing government shutdown, saying, “Now Trump's hiding the jobs numbers. Release the data, re-open the government, and stop making life harder for American families.”

She also criticized Trump for prioritizing opulence over public needs. In another post on X, Warren wrote, “Oh you’re trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can’t hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom.” Her post was in response to the demolition of part of the White House to construct a $300 million ballroom while Americans struggle with grocery bills and the government remains shut down.

While financial markets have reacted positively to recent inflation reports, the reality for many households is different. Basic necessities like food and shelter remain costly, and services tied to health and caregiving are climbing even faster.

Warren's message highlights what many Democrats are worried about: regular people are still struggling financially, even though the White House keeps saying things are getting better. She's calling for transparency, accountability and real relief for working families..

