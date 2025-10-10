Entrepreneur Reveals An Easy And Effective Way To Validate Your Business Idea: 'Could I Get Strangers To Care About My Ideas In Less Than A Weekend?'

You don't need months or years to validate a business idea, and taking that long is incredibly risky. Waiting to prove your business model can result in a lot of wasted time and money, but one entrepreneur recently discovered how to validate any business idea within a matter of days. This business owner shared the details on Reddit.

"Could I get strangers to care about my ideas in less than a weekend?" the Redditor asked this question as a challenge.

However, the business owner didn't just stop with this theoretical question. The original poster then detailed how you can quickly test an idea without plowing a lot of time or money into it.

Start With A Landing Page

You don't have to invest heavily in branding, product creation, or backend email messages to test a business idea. The entrepreneur explained that you only have to start with a landing page.

"Just the bare minimum to test the interest," the business owner said.

A landing page requires that a visitor enter their name and email address to receive something in return. Then, an email sequence aims to build the relationship and eventually present an offer. However, there isn't much of a point in making a detailed email sequence if you don't get anyone to sign up on the landing page. Similarly, it doesn't make sense to work on a product for months only to get no sales.

Once someone signs up to your landing page, you have a potential customer. Every person who entered their name or email address expressed interest in your offer and brand.

Share It In The Right Communities

Creating a landing page does not guarantee that you will get leads, even if you have a compelling offer. Business owners have to share their landing pages with the right communities to generate some traction.

"First, I shared it in a couple of communities where I knew the target audience hangs out," the entrepreneur explained. "Second, I put about $250 into very small ads just to see if anyone outside my personal network would click through. Nothing fancy."

You can share your landing page link on your social media accounts and in online groups, but other entrepreneurs may have additional options, depending on their industries and networks. You will only get leads if you show up and let them know what they will receive by subscribing. You also have to present your landing page well. A simple headline and a link may not cut it.

It's Easier To Move Forward With Proven Business Ideas

The entrepreneur's landing page got 220 visitors and 63 sign-ups, resulting in a conversion rate of nearly 30%.

"A few of those people even replied to the confirmation email I sent, asking me questions about the idea and saying they'd pay for something like this if it existed," the entrepreneur said. "That was the kind of signal I never got from building in a vacuum."

It goes to show that you can test new business ideas on the marketplace and get real-time feedback and suggestions. Receiving this type of validation for your idea makes it easier to push forward, knowing that you may have a six-figure or a seven-figure business on your hands.

