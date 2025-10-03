From Sabbaticals to Side Projects: How Top Earners Recharge After Burnout

Burnout affects everyone at some point, but some ways of handling it are better than others. Retreating to your smartphone and staying up late at night will leave you feeling groggy the next day and keep you in a state of burnout.

However, there are a bunch of productive ways to deal with burnout that can help you return to work feeling better than ever. Many high earners recently shared on Reddit how they recharge after burning out. These were some of the top ways people got out of burnout.

Take A Long Vacation Or Sabbatical

Multiple Redditors suggested taking a long break if you are feeling burned out. A prolonged change of scenery leaves some people excited to return to work after long breaks. Some people took sabbaticals that lasted three to six months, but others scheduled vacations throughout the year.

"Take a long vacation, even some unpaid days," one commenter said. "Come back with a clear head and look for a new job."

"I plan several vacations a year to have something to look forward to every few months and completely shut off while there," another Redditor said.

When you have vacations on the calendar, you know that you don't have to grind for an entire year. You only have to stick with it for a few months before getting a reprieve.

Switch Careers

While a long break or vacation can help with burnout, you may have to switch careers to avoid burnout in the long run. Some people get stuck with high-stress jobs, and the only solution may be a big shift.

"If you want to escape micromanagement and politics, it sounds like you need to switch companies and find a better fit," one commenter said. "Having been in larger organizations, I find almost no ego and no politics in a startup environment. Pay is worse, obviously, but learning is good."

The original poster is a 35-year-old who is married without children. The individual has a $2 million net worth and earns roughly $400,000 to $550,000 per year from a W-2 job. The Redditor earns an additional $30,000 to $36,000 per year from stock dividends.

Embrace Hobbies And Side Projects

The Redditor has enough money to make a career pivot or take a sabbatical if desired. However, it may also be sufficient to work less instead of overcommitting to the job.

"Just coast for a bit and chill and pick up some hobbies," one commenter said.

"You'll need hobbies if you don't have kids," another commenter said. "Kids, in a weird way, make it easier for me to handle work. Because I have something else that's more meaningful."

Hobbies and side projects can add more variety to your life instead of being stuck in a mundane role. It can help you set new goals and give your life more meaning. Then, it may be easier to avoid burnout.

