He Sold 100 Bitcoin For $1.5 Million In 2017. Today That Same Bitcoin Would Be Worth $11 Million—'It Did Not Maximize My Wealth, But…'

When Bitcoin first hit $20,000 back in 2017, one early adopter decided it was time to cash out. He sold 100 BTC and all his Bitcoin Cash for an after-tax profit of $1.5 million. At the time, it felt like the right move. Eight years later, that same 100 BTC would be worth around $11 million—but he has no regrets.

He Chose Freedom Over Future Profits

“My choice eight years ago gave me financial freedom at the cost of current net worth,” he wrote in a recent post that quickly gained traction on r/Bitcoin. “It did not maximize my wealth, but it did help my sanity.”

The sale allowed him to take a year off work, which turned into full retirement. He never went back.

“Selling right then gave me the ability to quit my job and take care of sick family with NO worries whatsoever,” he said. “That was really important in a really sh*tty time for me.”

He used the money to set up his niece with college funds, live debt-free, and support causes he cares about, like education and the arts. His investments in index funds have continued to grow, and he still holds some BTC.

‘I Have Everything I Want Right Now’

While he admits he could’ve had $7 million more today, he doesn't feel like he lost anything.

“I have everything I want right now without the extra money. I have no debt. I have an old truck I like to drive. I have a decent bike. I own a house. I just don’t want a lot of stupid sh*t,” he explained.

That mindset struck a chord with many commenters. One wrote, “The goal shouldn’t be to be the richest in the graveyard. Your choice gave you peace of mind and allowed you to retire early, sounds perfect.”

Another commented, “If you think about it, you bought 8 extra years worth of retirement and a worry-free living in exchange for higher investment return.”

No One Knew What Would Happen

Back in 2017, the crypto landscape was far less stable. There were few trustworthy platforms to borrow against Bitcoin, and legal uncertainties were everywhere.

“It was a definite inflection point,” he said. “I suddenly had stupid profits in a highly speculative and potentially restricted/illegal/who-knows-where-this-is-going instrument.”

Some shared regrets about selling early, but many others admitted they would have done the same thing. As one commenter put it, “Whoever says they would have held was either already very stupid rich or just straight up lying.”

Still Holding On

He hasn't exited crypto entirely. He still holds BTC and continues to post occasional updates on his early retirement journey.

“I’m into my 8th year of retirement now and it’s pretty f***ing great (except for not having other retired local friends to do sh*t with during normal working hours),” he joked.

Looking back, he says he would make the same decision again.

“I really do think I made a rational choice,” he wrote. “I get to sleep in, or travel, or get whatever I need whenever I choose. So my material needs are fulfilled – that’s worth a lot.”

Image: Shutterstock