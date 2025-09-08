'I Sold My Truck And My Jeep Too'—An Investor Who Borrowed To Invest Is Facing Losses And Asking How To Reverse Them

A young investor is showing all their cards about their financial missteps, sharing a screenshot on Reddit recently of a $31,306.38 investment loss and a negative 26.5% return. The chart, spanning from May 2022 through last month, shows brief moments of green followed by deep red dives.

Losses Mount, Support Emerges Amid Sarcasm

“I took out loans and been trying for 3 years,” the investor wrote.

The post, made in the popular r/wallstreetbets subreddit, was flooded with sarcasm, jokes, and a surprising number of genuine replies urging the original poster to stop trading and deal with the debt. The investor became the center of a thread that mixes humor with sincere concern, which is typical for this subreddit.

Some of the top-rated replies were quips like “Turn the phone upside down,” and “You can try moving to Australia or Japan… I heard the color red means positive there.”

But others cut deeper: “I love the little spikes where you thought you were smart, immediately followed by an even bigger drop,” one commenter said.

From Trading Hopes To Selling Trucks

In follow-up comments, the original poster explained that they had sold their truck and Jeep to stay afloat. “I really thought originally I could just double the money and pay the loans back quick, but obviously it hasn’t worked,” they admitted. “I sold my truck and my Jeep too.”

They added that they still own another truck worth about $30,000 and have roughly $60,000 in a 401(k).

When asked about the interest rates on the loans, they admitted they didn't even know what they were paying. One of the loans came from a farmer’s bank and is due in December.

Alone, Broke And Looking For A Win

In a vulnerable moment, the investor said, “I’m 25, I live alone and I work alone and don’t have a girlfriend or even friends. I don’t see anyone for weeks sometimes. I tried to do something in my life that would make me proud of myself.”

This sparked a wave of more serious replies.

“Start by taking all the money that’s left out of the market and put it back into the loan,” one commenter urged. “You could be fifty years old cursing yourself for this sh*t.”

Another commenter added, “You don’t know the interest rate you’re paying?!”

Others offered advice based on experience. “I had to default on some credit card debt and settle in my early 20s and while it hurt for a while credit-wise, I married a woman with good credit, and I learned to manage finances better.”

A Subreddit Known For Chaos Finds Its Heart

Despite the typical chaos and trolling of r/wallstreetbets, several commenters took the time to offer actionable advice: ditch risky options trading, stop borrowing to invest, and consider speaking to a financial or mental health professional.

“You’re only 25 man, chill. You got your whole life ahead of you, just don't borrow anymore money to trade,” one person wrote.

Another suggested the original poster take on a second job and do gig work to dig out: “You'll make up this entire amount in 1-2 years. Then you can start all over again.”

Ultimately, while the thread was full of jokes, it reflected a harsh reality for some retail investors chasing fast gains with borrowed money. The investor took the replies seriously, saying, “Honestly, I expected a bunch of rude comments, but people like you actually help my mindset a little.”

Image: Shutterstock