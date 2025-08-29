Strategy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Strategy.

Looking at options history for Strategy MSTR we detected 118 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 56 are puts, for a total amount of $3,509,028 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $3,750,670.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $850.0 for Strategy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $850.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $11.75 $11.6 $11.6 $340.00 $232.0K 1.7K 1.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $89.45 $88.4 $88.4 $500.00 $221.0K 436 163 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $32.9 $32.9 $32.9 $367.50 $200.6K 104 64 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $89.25 $87.45 $88.2 $500.00 $176.4K 436 137 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $88.55 $87.25 $87.95 $500.00 $175.9K 436 52

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Strategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Strategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,005,780, the price of MSTR is up 0.01% at $338.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Strategy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $630.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Strategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.