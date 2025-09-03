Do You Have To Stop Chasing Money To Make Money? This Bold Claim Got Some Pushback From Business Owners.

Is it possible that chasing money is the reason that you aren't making enough money? This paradoxical claim showed up on Reddit RDDT, as an entrepreneur explained that they started to earn money after they stopped chasing money.

There is some logic to this argument. One Redditor brought up the law of attraction, and if you become the type of person who attracts money, you don't have to spend as much time chasing it. However, other Redditors disagreed with this notion, resulting in plenty of healthy debates in the comments section.

Do Work That You Enjoy

If you do work that you enjoy, it won't feel like work at all. Then, you won't feel like you're chasing money when you are exploring new opportunities. That's the logic some Redditors had in the comments section.

Indeed. Just have fun with it," one Redditor said in the comments.

Another Redditor has launched several startups that didn't pan out, but they feel like they are getting closer to figuring out how to build a successful business with each experience.

"I’m 35 and have failed 4 businesses so far. My fifth is extremely hard to find clients. I’m on to my 6th and 7th ideas now, and I realized in a moment, ‘Wait, I actually enjoy doing that.' Each time it makes more sense. Just keep playing and you’ll get there," the commenter said.

Another entrepreneur emphasized enjoying the journey instead of the destination. Then, you end up getting what you want.

"Focusing on money when building a business is the wrong focus. Focus on the building and the process of that. Do the best you can at that time, enjoy it, and the money will come," the Redditor said.

Not Everyone Has Enough Money

It's easier to say that you shouldn't chase money when you are already successful than if you are struggling to pay bills and feed your family. One Redditor brought this up in the comments and explained that not everyone has enough time to embrace this type of mentality.

"This [has to] be one of the most entitled takes I’ve heard yet. People [are] out here struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. Can’t afford to just follow my passions unless I stop caring about taking care of my family’s needs," the commenter said.

Other Redditors expressed skepticism, saying that it's something that sounds good on paper but doesn't work so well in reality. You have to submit job applications, reach out to potential clients, and launch new products to boost sales. People perform those activities to make money, and instead of waiting for money to arrive, they go after it.

One commenter summarized some of the complaints people had about this advice.

"Should you put the pursuit of money above all else? No. Should you focus on money and financial security for you and your family? Yes," the commenter said.

Combine Passion And Making Money

The original poster responded to the comment about focusing on money and financial security for you and your family. Business owners need a harmonic mix of passion and a way to earn money.

"It's really about balance. Money is a tool, not the end goal. Chasing only passion without stability can be risky. However, chasing only money can lead to burnout. The sweet spot is finding a way to combine the two, so passion fuels the work and money becomes the byproduct," the original poster responded.

The original post mentions that if you chase your passion and satisfaction, then the money will arrive. However, you still have to reach out to potential customers and tap into revenue-generating opportunities to build a scalable business.

