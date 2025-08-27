Yes, You're Allowed to Include That You Ran a Marathon On Your Resume, According To Career Advice Influencer

Job seekers often feel pressured to hyper-optimize their resumes to the role. But the practice begs the question: Is there also any room for a little personality in your CV? For those seeking out career advice on Instagram, the answer from career influencer Erin McGoff is a resounding "Yes."

A recent viral Instagram reel from McGoff, known by her @advicewitherin handle, addressed the dilemma directly for her 2.2 million followers. The video starts with a relatable premise: a man who is running quips that “This might be a hot take, but I feel like once you’ve run a marathon, you should be able to put ‘marathon runner’ on your resume.”

Cut to McGoff, a Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree and former journalist who built her platform by educating Gen Z and millennials on critical career skills. “You’re wondering if you can put the random marathon on your resume? Yes. You should absolutely put that you ran a marathon on your resume.”

The Art of the ‘Personal Achievements' Section

Her advice defies some of the conventional wisdom that resumes must be sterile, professional documents. Instead, she touts the idea of curated personalization. Her simple solution? A “personal achievements” section at the bottom of the document. “Just at the bottom, put a ‘personal achievements’ section, and then you can just slap that sucker right there,” she says for marathon runners eager to share.

Her tip extends beyond feats of the 26.2 mile nature. McGoff says any significant accomplishment that demonstrates character is fair game, citing exploits like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, earning a black belt in taekwondo or volunteering at a hospital in Haiti.

“The common thread is if you’ve done anything cool to make the world better or to make yourself better, stick that sucker in your resume because here’s why: It will tell more about your character than a cover letter or a resume or LinkedIn profile ever will.”

Keep Your Achievements Calculated, Not Corny

Of course, McGoff includes a crucial caveat: professionalism and savvy are key. This isn't a license to list every 5K or pottery class. “Don’t go crazy, maybe include like two to three on the bottom of your resume,” she says.

The key to make the most of the section is to include hobbies and achievements that are genuinely significant, and whose underlying skills are transferable to the office. After all, training for and completing a marathon isn't just a weekend hobby; it's an extended test of endurance, time management and mental grit.

And in an era where soft skills like resilience, adaptability and mettle are highly prized by employers but notoriously difficult to quantify, your personal achievement section can serve as a powerful proxy.

