Retired By 25, Living In Costa Rica—This Coder's Path Involved Crypto, Clients And Controversy

At 25, most people are just starting their careers. But one coder claims he's retired, living in Costa Rica, running a “small hacking and dev company” and managing crypto projects that pull in seven figures a month.

His story, shared in the r/AMA "Ask Me Anything" subreddit, reads like a Silicon Valley fairytale: A self-taught coder by 15; freelancing on projects by 17; and diving headfirst into blockchain and smart contracts — including with some “super shady clients,” he said. Now, he's relaxing in Central America with his girlfriend, sipping weekend drinks and overseeing a loosely defined tech operation.

But how much of it is real? And what does his path say about the new wave of tech wealth built on crypto, anonymity and a brazen disregard for traditional career rules? Intrigued by his story, we dove into his more than 70 answers to Redditors' questions to learn more.

Don't Miss:

From Teen Coder to Crypto Entrepreneur

The anonymous original poster says he started coding at 15, and obsessively learned Python and JavaScript through online tutorials. By 17 he was freelancing, and by his early 20s he was deep into smart contracts — some for clients who paid in privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero, or XMR.

“We build whatever clients request,” he said when asked about his early work. “They often pay in XMR so the transactions are semi-untraceable.”

When pressed on whether his company engaged in cheating software or unethical projects, he admitted: “We did some game cheating projects before, yes lol.”

Despite initially claiming to be retired, the coder clarified that he still runs a small dev company and manages multiple crypto projects generating seven-figure monthly revenue.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

“I’ve sold multiple companies,” he said, though he didn't name them. His current net worth? Somewhere between $6 million and $10 million, he estimates.

His lifestyle in Costa Rica is funded by a mix of crypto income, past projects and consulting — but he insists he's not worried about AI making his skills obsolete. “Humans always needed,” he wrote.

Controversy and Skepticism

Not everyone in the AMA was convinced.

One user accused him of scamming people out of their life savings, to which he replied: “Never. lol.” Another commenter called the whole post a “role-playing gag” adding, “I don't believe a word.”

Still, his advice for aspiring coders was straightforward: Start with YouTube, dive into Web3 and focus on AI training.

“Create your own biz/product,” he told one user asking how to achieve financial independence.

See Also: Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Just $0.63 Before NASDAQ Launch

A New Breed of Tech Wealth?

His story — whether fully true or embellished — reflects a growing trend: young, self-taught techies leveraging crypto, anonymity and global remote work to build wealth fast.

But it also raises questions: How many of these “retired by 25” stories are legitimate? What ethical lines are being crossed in the shadowy world of blockchain freelancing? Is this path sustainable, or just another crypto-era fantasy?

For now, the coder seems content — hoping for marriage and enjoying Costa Rica's low taxes and warm weather. Whether his story is inspirational or cautionary, one thing's clear: The path to tech wealth isn't what it used to be.

As for the skeptics? When told to “go take a walk in the park" his response was simple: “I do that also xd.”

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock