Nearly 60% Of Last Year's Graduates Still Haven't Landed Their First Job. 1 In 4 Gen Z Workers Regret Going To College

Making the jump from school to full-time work is tough, and a new pair of reports show just how complicated the job market has become for young adults. While recent graduates are entering the workforce with confidence, many are still struggling to find their footing, and they're increasingly questioning whether college was worth the cost.

A Tougher Start For Today's Grads

According to a May Kickresume survey, 58% of fresh graduates are still looking for their first job. That's more than double the 25% of earlier graduates who said they were in the same spot after college. Only 12% of last year's grads had full-time jobs lined up by graduation.

The survey found that use of social media platforms for job searching has nearly quadrupled between earlier graduates and fresh graduates–7% to 26%–and LinkedIn has overtaken traditional job boards as the top search tool. Today, 57% of fresh grads use LinkedIn to look for work, compared to just 29% of earlier graduates.

Despite these setbacks, fresh grads aren't lacking in optimism. About 41% said they felt fully confident entering the workforce, even though many are still navigating job postings that ask for experience they don't have.

Still, that confidence doesn't erase the core concerns. Roughly a third of fresh grads said they were most nervous about not being “good enough” or qualified, while resume writing remains the most challenging part of the process for both fresh and earlier grads.

Side Hustles And Regret Among Gen Z

Another recent survey by Resume Genius shows Gen Z is redefining career success altogether. Out of 1,000 full-time Gen Z workers surveyed, 23% said they regret going to college, and 19% said their degree hasn't contributed to their career at all.

Not all degrees are created equal. Science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM and health-related degrees, had the highest career value, with 87% of grads in those fields saying their degree contributed to their career. On the other hand, those with degrees in arts and humanities were less likely to say their degree directly helped them advance—77%.

Money is tight, and many Gen Z workers are turning to side hustles. According to this survey, 58% already have one, and another 25% are considering it. Others said they use side gigs to explore passions or build skills for the future.

Work-Life Balance Over Prestige

When asked what matters most in a career, Gen Z ranked work-life balance at the top. A total of 91% said it was either “important” or “very important.” Job security came next at 89%, followed by a high salary with 83% and doing meaningful work with 80%.

Only 37% said working for a prestigious company was important.

The Big Picture

Together, these reports suggest that the job market isn't just harder for fresh grads, it's also pushing Gen Z to rethink traditional career paths. Degrees don't guarantee success, and many feel forced to build multiple income streams to get by. While confidence is high, long-term satisfaction depends on how well work aligns with their values, not just their resumes.

Image: Shutterstock