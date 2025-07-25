Worried About Job Insecurity? Suze Orman Recommends Making This Smart Career Move Right Now

If you’re starting to worry about your job security, you’re in good company. Suze Orman says even people who have been successful in their careers may start to question how secure their future really is — especially as they get older.

In a recent blog post, Orman wrote, "There can be a gnawing worry that your skills may not be as up to date as younger workers in your field, or in your own office."

Add in headlines about a potential recession, shifts in global trade policy, and the rise of artificial intelligence, and it's easy to see why so many workers are rethinking how to stay relevant in the workforce.

Orman's Suggestion: Invest in a Certificate Program

Rather than panic, Orman recommends a proactive — and practical — move: earn a certificate. These programs focus on teaching specific, job-ready skills in fields like bookkeeping, digital marketing, medical coding, or data analysis. Many take just a few months to complete and are often available online or through community colleges.

"Having a certificate might help you get a pay boost where you currently work, or it can make you eligible for new jobs that pay more, or just interest you more," Orman explains.

Another perk? Many certificate programs are designed for working adults, so you can keep your current job while you build your skills.

What Employers Really Think About Certificates

You don't have to take Orman's word for it. According to a study by the Society for Human Resource Management, employers are increasingly valuing certificates over traditional degrees.

The study found that 90% of HR professionals, 87% of executives, and 81% of supervisors believe certified individuals bring more value to the workplace. In some cases, hiring managers view a candidate with a certificate — and no college degree — as just as qualified, or even more qualified, than someone with a degree but no certification.

AI Is Accelerating the Need for New Skills

If you're wondering why this matters now, a big reason is artificial intelligence. An ADP Research survey found that 31% of workers are afraid AI could replace their jobs. While no one can predict exactly how AI will affect every industry, staying current with in-demand skills is one of the best ways to protect your career.

Certifications show that you’re willing to learn and adapt — two qualities that employers increasingly look for as technology evolves.

How to Get Started

If you’re not sure where to begin, Orman shares that a local community college is a great starting point. She also recommends exploring online platforms like Coursera and EdX, which offer a wide range of certificate programs in partnership with well-known universities.

If you’re an AARP member, you can check out their career-focused education resources tailored to older workers.

At the end of the day, investing in yourself may be the best way to face job uncertainty with confidence.

