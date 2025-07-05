Serena Williams To VCs: 'When You Invest in Women—The Returns Are There'

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, has been appointed entrepreneur-in-residence at Reckitt, the British consumer health company behind brands such as Lysol, Durex, and Enfamil.

According to the company, Williams will support the company's newly launched global initiative, Reckitt Catalyst, a £10 million ($13.7 million) commitment to scale up to 200 startups founded by women and underrepresented entrepreneurs by 2030. The initiative aims to expand access to health and hygiene solutions for 5 million people across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

A Strategic Move Into Underserved Markets

Williams told Fortune her work with Reckitt is aligned with her long-standing investment thesis: that underrepresented founders and overlooked markets offer untapped business potential. "When you invest in women, when you invest in overlooked markets, the returns are there," she said.

Through Reckitt Catalyst, Williams will provide mentorship and facilitate network access to help founders grow their businesses. According to Reckitt, the initiative builds on the company's existing social impact efforts, which have supported 60 entrepreneurs in 13 countries since 2020.

Track Record In Venture Capital

Williams launched Serena Ventures in 2014 and has since built a portfolio that includes more than 14 unicorns. According to Fortune, the firm focuses on early-stage investments across sectors such as healthcare, consumer technology, and fintech. Williams said she had backed six unicorns before formally raising her inaugural $111 million fund.

At the time she entered the venture capital space, only 5% of VCs were Black, with even fewer Black women represented, Fortune reported.

Addressing Systemic Gaps In Funding

Data cited by Reckitt shows that women-led startups deliver 35% better returns and create six times more jobs than male-led firms, yet they receive only 2% of global venture capital. The Reckitt Catalyst initiative is designed to address that gap by offering capital, mentorship, and expert guidance to women and minority founders in the health and hygiene sectors.

Williams said sectors like hygiene are frequently overlooked in Silicon Valley. "It's not flashy. But it's foundational, especially for women, mothers, and children," she told Fortune.

Expanding Access Through Mentorship

In her new role, Williams will mentor Catalyst entrepreneurs and connect them with her network of business partners and investors. "Venture is about relationships," she said. "A 30-minute conversation can unlock new partnerships or investment opportunities."

Williams has already begun linking Catalyst participants with startups from her Serena Ventures portfolio, according to Fortune.

Global Call For Applications

Reckitt has opened applications for Catalyst. According to the company, the program will partner with Yunus Social Innovation, Acumen America, and the Health Innovation Exchange to identify entrepreneurs across more than 15 countries.

"Some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges can be solved by bold, innovative ideas—if they are given the right support to thrive and scale," Williams told Fortune. "This includes mentorship, funding, and unwavering belief."

Image: Shutterstock