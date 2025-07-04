They Got A Rare Offer—A Role Created Just For Them. But One Lie About Pay Could Cost Them Everything. Should They Use 'Shady Methods?'

A Reddit user claims they were offered what they call a dream job—a role created specifically for them, thanks to a rare skill set. But one small lie about their salary is now threatening the entire opportunity.

A $3K Lie And A Pay Stub Request

According to the post in Reddit’s r/careeradvice subreddit, the prospective employer offered $60,000 and asked for a recent pay stub to verify their current salary. The problem? The applicant told them they make $65,000. In reality, they earn $62,000.

The request for a pay stub struck many commenters as inappropriate, if not suspicious. “It's a red flag for them to even ask how much you currently make,” one person wrote. “I would say you're not comfortable providing a paystub, but they are welcome to verify your employment through a standard background check.”

Another user added, “That's wack, I’m glad it’s illegal where I live.”

‘Dream Job’ Or Red Flag?

While some were sympathetic to the applicant’s dilemma, many pointed out that the job offer didn't seem like much of a dream after all.

“I don’t know if you know what a dream job is, or maybe you have sh*tty dreams but a salary decrease and you’re losing benefits, PTO, and a week off on Xmas? How is this a dream job?” one person asked. On the other hand, the original poster said their current job isn’t a good fit for them and “isn’t going well.”

Still, others questioned the value of the so-called rare skill set. “People with very rare skills don’t command salaries in the mid-60s,” a commenter said.

Should They Fake It?

The thread also sparked a fierce debate about ethics. Some people encouraged OP to forge a pay stub. “Sometimes in life you take the easiest path,” one user said. “Capitalism is a big f***n game.”

But most strongly advised against it. “Falsifying a pay stub is illegal as it is considered fraud with intent to gain monetarily,” one commenter warned. “It's a recipe for getting fired when they find out.”

Instead, people suggested the person lean into the truth and negotiate based on total compensation, not just salary. They should explain that they won't share a stub, but that the $65,000 number reflects total compensation, including health insurance, PTO, and bonuses.

“This isn't some aha gotcha moment,” another person reassured. “$3,000 is a rounding error. Most people round when talking about salary.”

A Lesson In Negotiation

Another popular comment summed it up like this: “Your salary requirements for the new job should be based on the actual role and responsibilities for this type of position, your overall job experience, AND what the average salary is in your industry for this role.”

If the company insists on a pay stub, most commenters agree it’s not worth it. They should say: ‘$65K is the salary I would need to take this job. Thank you for your consideration.’ And that's the end of the discussion.”

Image: Shutterstock