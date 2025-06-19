'We Know For A Fact It's Not AI,' Experts Explain Slowdown In White Collar Hiring

For the past two years, hiring in professional and business services roles— more commonly referred to as "white collar" jobs— has been slow. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in May, hiring in the sector declined by 0.1%.

Economists told CNBC that the shrinkage was not because of AI, like many people assume, but because of structural issues in the economy.

"We know for a fact that it's not AI," Roosevelt Institute director Alí Bustamante said.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Cory Stahle, an economist at Indeed, agrees. "This is more of an economic story and less of an AI disruption story, at least so far," told CNBC.

Experts point to the fact that the decline in job creation has been an issue for several years, and began in a time when AI technology wasn't all that effective, as the primary reason that AI isn't behind the slowdown, according to CNBC. Additionally, Stahle told CNBC that the technology is still in its early stages and can't yet execute certain tasks without human intervention.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

A 2024 report by Indeed found that AI is more likely to support white collar workers than to replace them. Of the 2,800 skills evaluated in the report, only 28.5% were deemed fully replaceable by generative AI, and only if the technology improved quite a bit. Meanwhile, 68.7% of the work skills were deemed "very unlikely" or "unlikely" to be replaced by generative AI, as they require too much of a human touch.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

"We might get to a point where [AI replaces human workers], but right now, that's not necessarily looking like it's a big factor," Stahle told CNBC.

In fact, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 forecasts that AI will create 170 million new jobs by 2030. That number amounts to 14% of total current employment, and would go a long way in offsetting the 92 million jobs that could be displaced by AI.

Stahle urges white collar workers whose skills may overlap with AI and who could potentially be displaced by it to learn how to use the technology to stay ahead. "Certainly, jobs are going to transform," he told CNBC. "I'm not going to downplay the potential impacts of AI."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock