Billionaire Adyen Co-Founder Arnout Schuijff Launches Tebi, Secures $34M From Google's CapitalG To Transform Hospitality Tech Across Europe

Tebi, the Amsterdam-based startup founded by Adyen co-founder Arnout Schuijff, announced on June 10 that it raised €30 million ($34 million) in fresh funding led by Alphabet's GOOG GOOGL)) growth fund, CapitalG, to scale its AI-powered platform for hospitality businesses. The round brings Tebi's total funding to €56 million, following an earlier Series A led by Index Ventures.

The new capital will drive Tebi's international expansion beyond the Netherlands, where it already supports restaurants, bars, and hospitality venues with payments, reservations, inventory, and analytics on one unified platform. Tebi says it plans to double its headcount by year-end and enter the U.K. market before scaling across additional European countries.

Built From Code, Backed By Alphabet

Schuijff stepped down from his role at Adyen in 2021 to return to his engineering roots, building Tebi during the COVID-19 lockdown to solve value-added tax and reporting inefficiencies for local businesses, TechCrunch reports. What started as a tool to help his favorite bar became a scalable software as a service solution, co-founded with bar owner Mazdak Nasori and three other industry veterans.

According to Tebi, its executive team includes Rob Vonk, former executive vice president of technology at Adyen, now serving as chief technology officer; Aki Tas, former head of business strategy and operations at Notion, now serving as chief operating officer; and Patrick Studener, former chief operating officer at Wolt, now serving as chief commercial officer.

TechCrunch says that Tebi’s team is steering the company through a transition from engineering-led development to commercial growth, product scaling, and global market entry.

According to TechCrunch, CapitalG partner Alex Nichols identified Tebi as a breakout player in modernizing Europe's bank-dominated small- and medium-sized businesses payments sector, comparing the market to the U.S. before software-embedded solutions gained traction.

Tebi Puts AI at the Core of Hospitality Operations

Tebi says it has already enabled merchants to process hundreds of millions in payments and introduced AI onboarding features that automatically pull menus, branding, and reservation settings for new clients. The next development phase will use AI to streamline operations and deliver actionable insights to business owners.

Schuijff said the company is reimagining workflows with AI, aiming to help hospitality owners automate tasks and make smarter, real-time decisions using the Tebi platform. He told TechCrunch that there's a broader trend toward regulatory requirements like real-time tax reporting, further driving demand for automation in hospitality.

Alphabet's involvement offers more than capital, according to Schuijff, citing synergies with Android, Google Cloud, Gemini, and Google Maps, all of which could be integrated into Tebi's platform in the future, TechCrunch reports. While Tebi was not actively seeking investment, the alignment with CapitalG's strategic resources made the deal too valuable to pass up.

Tebi is Expanding Europe's Hospitality Infrastructure and Beyond

Tebi's product is live across the Netherlands, where merchants process nine figures in payments annually using its integrated platform, according to the startup. The company built its tools by working closely with small hospitality businesses, helping refine the product through real-world feedback.

With a focus on automation and hospitality-specific features, Tebi says it aims to replace fragmented legacy systems with a unified platform tailored to the service industry. A U.S. expansion is on the roadmap once the company secures a significant market share across Europe.

Image: Shutterstock