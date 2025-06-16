'This Is Hunger Games. People Are Quite Literally Fighting At Chargers'—Here's Why Some Buyers Are Calling Their EV Purchase A Huge Mistake

Across the U.S., many electric vehicle owners are hitting a wall of unexpected problems—and for some, it's bad enough that they're ready to go back to gas.

According to last year’s McKinsey & Co. survey of vehicle owners, 46% of EV owners in the U.S. are considering switching back to traditional gas-powered cars. It’s even worse for Australians—49%.

Charging Stress And Infrastructure Failures

“This is modern-day Hunger Games,” one TikTok user ranted in a video featured on Zac Rios‘ reaction YouTube channel—where he reviews and reacts to financial mistakes and regrets of ordinary people. “People are quite literally fighting at chargers. They’re always broken. The infrastructure for these cars is non-existent.” She continued, “$1,500 a month for a car that I can’t drive ’cause I’m never charged. I want to file a class action. I’m suing everybody.”

A huge number of owners didn't realize what they were signing up for. According to McKinsey, 35% of respondents cited poor public charging infrastructure. Another 24% said they couldn't charge at home, and 21% said the entire charging experience was simply too stressful.

Some buyers were stunned at how long it takes to power up their cars. One EV owner featured in the video recorded their experience charging from 20% to 80%: “I've been here for 62 minutes and I’m at $20. I don't have time for this. I don’t have an hour every day to charge my car.”

As another person explained, “I bought a 2014 Nissan Leaf five days ago… I don’t have anxiety, never have, but finding a charger and thinking I have to sit there for an hour, yeah, that gives me anxiety.”

Cost, Range And Cold Weather Surprises

Apart from charging issues, many drivers were blindsided by how fast EVs lose value. One couple said they sold their Fisker Ocean for $10,000 after buying it a year earlier for nearly $70,000. “With just $7,583 miles on the odometer, it’s dropped nearly $60,000 or more than 80% of its value. That means it cost us $7.78 per mile just to drive the thing.”

Another driver who bought a Lexus EV believed they were getting a significant deal on what was marketed as a $70,000 vehicle. The discount persuaded them to move forward, but they later discovered it was only worth $37,000—a realization that left them deeply disappointed.

Rios explained that range loss due to weather or using heat and A/C has added more disappointment. “If it’s cold outside, that hurts the battery range a lot.”

Many Didn’t Do The Research

Rios pointed out a recurring theme: buyers didn’t know what they were getting into. “Getting an EV without installing your own charge port is wild,” he says. “It kind of sounds like flexing and getting the newest Mercedes EV on the block, paying $1,500 a month to show off to other people, not realizing everything else you have to do that’s different compared to a gas vehicle.”

One man trying to save money on gas ended up buying a BMW iX for over $87,000. “Make it make sense,” Rios quipped.

As one person explained in the video, some buyers don't know that Level 1 home chargers take 40 to 50 hours unless upgraded. Rios mocked a person who said that the dirty little secret is that you might actually have to wait to charge up. “That’s the most well-known thing about electric cars!”

As Rios wraps up the video, he emphasizes one thing: the issue isn't necessarily EVs themselves—it's buying them without understanding what ownership actually involves.

“Don't be one of these people falling into the trap. If you truly do want an EV, just at least do some research,” he said.

