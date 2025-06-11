An Employee Says 'The Role Of CEO Is Smoke And Mirrors.' They Claim AI Is Now Making The Calls—And CEOs Are Just 'Following Instructions'

A Reddit post arguing that CEOs are the next in line to be replaced by AI hasn’t gone unnoticed, sparking a cascade of responses ranging from enthusiastic support to wary skepticism. “The role of CEO is smoke and mirrors,” responded one person. “CEOs are using AI now and following its instructions.”

Debate Over Whether AI Could Replace The C-Suite

The original post came from r/recruitinghell, where a person shared a conversation they had with an IT professional. The anecdote claimed that a senior IT manager at a hospital now has just four employees on his team—and they need to get their work approved by an AI system.

“The moment one employee-owned company replaces its overpaid CEO with AI, all other CEOs will start turning against AI,” the post argued. That idea gained traction fast, with commenters pointing out how companies have long outsourced labor to cut costs, yet never seem to outsource the top brass.

As one person wrote, “CEOs are already using decision models if not AI. Now they will only use more AI, which results in the point that we actually don't need CEOs.”

A 2023 survey by edX found that 49% of CEOs think most or even all of their job could be automated or replaced by AI.

Skeptics Push Back

Not everyone was on board. One person argued that replacing CEOs with AI is “absurd,” saying, “Even if CEOs don’t do day-to-day work, they're still the face of a company. They meet investors, talk to stakeholders, negotiate deals, navigate employee morale and more.”

They questioned how an AI could be held accountable or manage real-world interactions. “Who owns the AI? Who instructs the AI? Who holds it accountable?”

Some went further, warning that AI-run companies would be ruthless. “Careful what you wish for. AI doesn't have any sympathy, emotions, or ability to bargain and understand tradeoffs,” wrote another. Still, someone shot back, “You could say the same for CEOs. Maybe they were robots all along.”

Frustration With Executive Pay

Much of the support for replacing CEOs with AI seemed rooted in frustration over executive compensation. One person wrote, “Regular employees earn X. CEOs earn 180x.”

Another put it more directly: “Out of all the jobs at a company, CEO just might be the easiest role for AI to replace. Most CEOs don't have enough time to really focus on any one given area of the business.”

Still, others warned about oversimplifying the role. “The CEO is the last person to be replaced with AI,” wrote someone who said they sit on corporate boards. “Their role is to steer the company. We hold them accountable for execution and delivery of performance.”

The Future Of Work And Who’s In Charge

The discussion ultimately became a broader debate about the role of leadership in a future where AI might dominate more than just support roles.

But some were cautious about placing too much faith in automation. The original poster later wrote, “100% AI will fail society. AI will either fail at the job… or do it too well and displace humans.”

Whether you think CEOs are irreplaceable or the easiest role to automate, the post clearly struck a chord. As AI tools become more embedded in workplace decisions, questions about who's really in charge aren't going away anytime soon.

Image: Shutterstock