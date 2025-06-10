Some Companies Plan To Reduce Pride Month Engagements, Cite 'Increasing Pressure Not To Engage And Speak Out On Issues' As Leading Factor

Zinger Key Points
- Some companies are planning to reduce Pride Month engagements this year, a poll conducted by Gravity Research found
- Concerns over the Trump administration’s stance on DEI are the driving factor behind many of the decisions
- LGBTQ+ advocates say many businesses are working to find better, less commercial ways to support their LGBTQ+ employees and customers
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Some 39% of companies plan to reduce Pride Month engagements this year, a recent poll of more than 200 corporate executives conducted by Gravity Research found.
Despite Pride Month becoming a splashy marketing event for brands over the last decade, respondents say that the Trump administration's policies towards DEI have them rethinking their participation.
Fear of reprisal is the driving factor behind reduced Pride Month engagement for 61% of executives. Pushback from conservative activists and other GOP policymakers are also major concerns for the companies, the survey found.
Don't Miss:
- Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.
- ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.
"It's clear that the administration and their supporters are driving the change," Gravity Research President Luke Hartig told CNN. "Companies are under increasing pressure not to engage and speak out on issues."
The subdued approach to Pride Month is a part of a broader pivot in corporate America. CNN says that many businesses are now scrapping all kinds of programs designed to increase diversity in the workplace, thanks to pressure from the administration.
However, advocates for gay, lesbian, and transgender Americans say that companies that bend to the pressure and downplay support for LGBTQ+ customers and employees risk losing business, especially as a Gallup poll found that more Americans than ever before – 9.3% – identify as LGBTQ+.
Trending: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? The percentage may shock you.
"By weaponizing federal agencies like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Justice Department to intimidate companies that support LGBTQ+ inclusion, this administration is creating an anti-business, anti-worker atmosphere," Eric Bloem, vice president of corporate citizenship at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, told CNN.
Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share
- Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
- Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
- Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
"Companies that show up only when it's convenient, or backtrack the moment there's political pressure, risk losing trust and credibility," he said.
The executives polled by Gravity Research seem to be aware of this. Sixty-five percent of respondents said that they were actively preparing for backlash over their decision to reduce involvement in Pride Month by crafting reactive communication strategies and training HR teams to manage internal sentiment.
See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.
A quieter approach to Pride Month marketing doesn't necessarily mean that companies are backpedaling on support for their LGBTQ+ customers and employees.
"I do see there's pivoting happening (for Pride Month). What I don't see is corporates walking away from the LGBTQ community," the president of advocacy group GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, told CNN. "They don't want to be caught in the crosshairs of this presidency, and they don't want to become the headline like Target or Bud Light."
Bud Light sales plummeted in 2023 after a partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. That same year, activists and customers attacked Target over its Pride merchandise. The backlash also led to a major drop in sales for the retailer.
Instead, "Companies are going deeper and wider, rather than supporting an event," Ellis said. "They're finding better ways to thread their work supporting the LGBTQ community into their organizations."
Read Next:
- Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.
- Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.