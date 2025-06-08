Compyl Secures $12M Series A Funding to Expand AI-Powered GRC Platform Amid Rapid Growth

Compyl, a New York-based provider of a unified governance, risk, and compliance platform, has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Venture Guides. The company said in a statement that the investment will help accelerate go-to-market initiatives, team growth, and enhance its AI-powered platform.

The round also included participation from existing investors Contour Venture Partners, Armory Square Ventures, NVP Capital, Alpine Meridian Ventures, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, and Zelkova Ventures. Venture Guides Partner Anton Simunovic will join Compyl's board, according to the statement.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Automated Compliance

As 57% of cybersecurity teams report being understaffed and 41% cite time commitment as the primary challenge in conducting annual cyber risk assessments, demand for automated compliance tools is rising, according to a report by global IT governance and security association ISACA.

The company said it aims to fill that gap with a platform that streamlines risk assessments, monitors regulatory shifts, and automates audit workflows. According to Compyl, the platform offers real-time risk detection, automated compliance benchmarking for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR, and AI-guided remediation tools — all without the extensive customization often required by legacy GRC systems.

Positioning in a Growing Market

The global enterprise GRC market was valued at $62.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $134.86 billion by 2030, growing at a 13.2% CAGR, according to Grand View Research.

Amid this expansion, Compyl is emerging as a disruptive force in the GRC space, setting itself apart with no-code customization, real-time monitoring, and a transparent pricing model tailored to mid-market and fast-growing organizations.

Momentum and Expansion Plans

Founded in 2020 by former chief information security officers Stas Bojoukha and Simon Shaddock, Compyl has doubled its customer base for two consecutive years and achieved triple-digit annual recurring revenue growth, the company said.

Looking ahead, Compyl said it plans to introduce an AI-powered "Compliance Copilot" feature in the third quarter of 2025 and expand into the Asia-Pacific region and regulated industries such as healthcare and fintech by 2026.

