Bernie Sanders And Elon Musk Unlikely Agree On One Thing: Trump's Tax Bill Is A 'Disgusting Abomination'—'Let's Defeat This'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and billionaire Elon Musk don't agree on much. But this week, they found common ground in their fierce opposition to President Donald Trump's latest tax and spending bill.

Bipartisan Outrage Over GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

On June 3, Musk posted on X, calling the bill a “disgusting abomination” and slammed it for adding to the U.S. budget deficit. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

Sanders quickly echoed the sentiment. “Musk is right: this bill IS a ‘disgusting abomination’,” he posted. “We shouldn't give $664 billion in tax breaks to the 1%. We shouldn't throw 13.7 million people off of Medicaid. We shouldn't cut $290 billion from programs to feed the hungry. Let's defeat this disgusting abomination.”

The bill in question is a central component of Trump’s second-term agenda and was passed by the House last month. It extends tax cuts from his first term, boosts defense spending, phases out electric vehicle subsidies, and raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. It’s now in the hands of the Senate, where divisions are growing.

When asked about Musk’s comments about the bill, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the proposal, saying that “the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill.”

‘With All Due Respect’

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed disappointment over Musk's criticism, despite a 20-minute call the two had just the day before. “With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big beautiful bill,” Johnson told reporters. He said Musk had understood the bill’s merits during their conversation and added, “I just deeply regret that he's made this mistake.”

Johnson insisted the legislation reflects conservative priorities and emphasized that it would make Trump-era tax cuts permanent and slash government spending by $1.6 trillion, which he called “the most amount of money that any government has ever saved on planet Earth in a piece of legislation ever.”

But critics across the spectrum say the bill would result in massive deficits and harm lower-income Americans. Musk warned it would raise the budget shortfall to $2.5 trillion and burden citizens with “crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The bill has exposed fractures in the Republican Party. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he won't support any legislation that raises the debt ceiling. Trump, in response, called Paul's ideas “actually crazy” on Truth Social.

Musk's break with Trump is especially notable given their recent collaboration. Until last week, Musk worked with the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. He had praised parts of Trump's agenda before, and the president had lauded Musk's contributions, writing, “he will, always, be with us.”

The alliance now appears to be straining. Musk hinted at political retaliation, writing, “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.”

