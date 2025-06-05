'There's A Tremendous Amount Of Momentum In Women's Sports,' MLB Announces Investment In Soros-Backed Women's Softball League

Major League Baseball has invested in Athletics Unlimited Softball, a professional women's softball league

Major League Baseball said Thursday it will invest in the professional Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

The deal includes financial backing, marketing, and a distribution arrangement. As a part of the deal, select AUSL games will air on the MLB Network and MLB.TV. AUSL athletes will be incorporated into some MLB events, including All-Star week and the MLB postseason.

The total dollar amount of the investment was not included in the announcement, but sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg it was over $10 million.

Athletes Unlimited owns and operates three professional sports leagues under one brand, including basketball, volleyball, and softball. It was founded in 2020 by Jon Patricof and Jonathan Soros, son of billionaire George Soros.

"This is a watershed moment for women's sports and especially for softball. MLB's investment will supercharge our efforts to build the sustainable professional league this sport has long deserved, and sends a powerful message about the value of female athletes and the importance of creating professional opportunities for them," AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng said in the announcement.

The four-team softball league is set to launch its inaugural season on June 7, with Opening Day games taking place in Rosemont, Illinois, and Wichita, Kansas.

Women's sports have been growing in popularity over the last several years, with leagues like the Women’s National Basketball Association and National Women's Soccer League reporting significant increases in attendance and viewership.

“There’s a tremendous amount of momentum in women’s sports in general, and softball specifically, and we figured that our partnership with AUSL can create the next great women’s sport league,” MLB Deputy Commissioner Noah Garden told Reuters.”It’s a massive opportunity for growth in the sport, and there’s no better time than the present.”

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred agreed, saying in a statement, "Major League Baseball's investment in the AUSL represents an opportunity to support softball's long-term growth and expand our engagement with these outstanding athletes and their fans. MLB is committed to help build a sustainable and impactful league that drives fandom, serves the softball community, and benefits all female athletes."

The MLB has long supported women's softball from the youth level to the national team, but this partnership takes things to the next level, according to Reuters. "Obviously, financial investments are very important. But there are certain things that money can’t buy,” Patricof told the outlet. “Being able to secure the support, the expertise of MLB is exactly what we would have wanted and hoped for.”

Image: Shutterstock