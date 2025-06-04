Manager Says Their 'Star Performer' Seems Disengaged. Saying, They 'Aren't Overworked At All' Didn't Sit Well With People—'You Have No Idea'

A Reddit post from a self-described seasoned manager sparked a wave of frustration last week after they complained about a top employee who no longer seems as engaged at work.

The post, shared in the r/managers subreddit, described the “star performer” as showing a “laid back attitude,” arriving late to meetings, and needing follow-ups to complete tasks. “They try to convince me that they are looking for a promotion but I don't see that in action,” the manager wrote.

People Say the Manager Missed The Bigger Picture

What caught the ire of many was the manager’s comment: “I have visibility of their calendar and they aren't overworked at all.” Dozens of commenters saw this as out-of-touch and dismissive.

One person wrote, “A calendar only shows scheduled meetings. If that is their job, to sit in meetings and do nothing else, then OP is right about them not being heavily loaded.”

Another put it more bluntly: “WTF is that about? Non-meeting time is when people get sh*t done. You have no idea how busy he is.”

The manager said they were pushing for a promotion for the employee but were reconsidering after noticing the drop in enthusiasm. That logic didn't sit well either. “You called them your ‘star performer’ but still expect them to do more for a promotion?!?!” one person asked.

Many others chimed in with personal stories of being high performers, only to be passed over, underpaid, or burdened with extra work while coworkers did far less: “My reward for a job well done was… a 3% raise, and more work.”

Another summed it up this way: “Star performers become tired of being star performers when they're over-managed and underpaid.”

Another wrote, “This is what happened in my last role. When I got another job and gave notice they tried to match the offer. No go.”

Several said the worker in question is likely already job hunting. “You’re going to lose this employee,” one person warned. Others echoed that it’s probably too late to fix the situation without a significant change: “You should have taken care of the star while they were shining. They are now burnt out and [unrewarded].”

The thread also surfaced common frustrations around workplace inequality. One user said, “I perform minor miracles at my job, and not a word of thanks… Somebody else documents a simple process, and they're treated like the Second Coming.”

As for the solution, many advised the manager to talk directly to the employee, figure out what they want, and act fast. Otherwise, they argued, the company is set to lose a valuable employee who simply got tired of giving 110% for a 3% raise.

