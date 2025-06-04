Bernie Sanders Says, 'There Is A New Breed Of Uber Capitalists Who Really Believe They Are Superior Human Beings'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is calling out America’s wealthiest and most powerful, saying that a new kind of billionaire class sees itself as inherently superior.

In a wide-ranging interview on the “Flagrant” podcast, Sanders took aim at everything from campaign spending deregulation and corruption to healthcare, education and the future of the Democratic Party.

‘Superior Human Beings’ And A Broken System

“There is a new breed of uber capitalists out there who really believe, and they write about this as well, that they are superior human beings,” Sanders told the podcast hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. He said many of today's billionaires view themselves not only as financially successful but as more deserving of power.

Sanders continued, explaining there was “writing on the right, on the far right, which really diminishes democracy, and that really the smart and the wealthy and the powerful have the right to rule.”

Sanders pointed out that this mindset reflects an old worldview dressed up in new clothes. “Back in the 19th century… I am the king, God made my family king… Sorry you’re starving to death but that’s the way life goes,” he said. “God told me my family rules.”

Schulz noted a trend among the ultra-wealthy: they often pledge to give away their fortunes late in life. “Upon their death, a lot of them have decided to give away their money,” he said. “As they get closer to death, they're like, ‘Our goal is to give away all our money,' which seems to tell me that they think that there is an issue with them having all that money.”

“They’re like, ‘It’s kind of wrong that we should just keep all this in our family,'” he finished.

Sanders criticized what he sees as a system rigged to benefit a few at the top. He said the country has enough money to fix its biggest problems, but refuses to do so. “We are the richest country in the history of the world,” he said. And yet “60% of people live paycheck to paycheck.”

He blamed decades of corporate influence, broken campaign finance laws and political cowardice for the decline of the American middle class. According to him, the Democratic establishment wants to maintain the status quo, and President Donald Trump‘s solutions will make it worse.

Healthcare, Education And Working-Class Neglect

Sanders emphasized that Americans are paying more for less across key services. “We are spending twice as much per person on healthcare as most of the European countries,” he said, adding that tens of thousands die every year because they can’t afford medical care. His examples include going to a doctor too late, avoiding the co-pay and the deductible.

He also mentioned the U.S. treats child care and education as afterthoughts while claiming to love kids. “We pay child care workers McDonald’s wages,” Sanders said.

While he confirmed he won’t run for president again, Sanders said the work is far from over. He sees hope in a growing movement of younger politicians, many of whom refuse corporate political action committee money. He said there are dozens in the House now who are standing up for the working class, citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and others.

Image: Shutterstock