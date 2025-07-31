Despite financial challenges, Donald Trump‘s Scottish golf course is aiming for a comeback. The U.S. President’s son, Eric Trump, made a bold statement about the financial performance of the family’s golf course.

Despite Millions In Losses, Eric Trump Defends Turnberry As A Passion Project

Trump recently traveled to Scotland to open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire, on the country's east coast. Acquired by Trump in 2014 for around $60 million and renovated for $144 million, Trump Turnberry has struggled to become profitable.

Despite a loss of $1.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year, as reported by the Washington Post, Eric Trump remains unfazed. “We don’t give a damn, right. This is our Mona Lisa. If we spent $100 million and never got a penny back, it doesn’t make any difference. We wanted to do something incredible,” he told BBC Sport on Wednesday.

Turnberry’s Return To ‘The Open’ May Hinge On Trump’s Exit From Politics

He also expressed confidence in his father’s passion for the game, suggesting that it could lead to another opportunity to host The Open, a prestigious golf tournament, once Donald Trump is no longer president. Eric Trump suggested that politics may have been a factor in Turnberry’s recent exclusion as an Open host.

Turnberry, known for hosting the Open Championships, has not been the tournament site since 2009. The head of The R&A, the global golf governing body, announced in 2021 that The Open would not return to Turnberry while Trump was associated with the venue. However, the organization has since been considering a potential return.

Fusion of Sports, Politics And Crypto Finance

Trump’s visit to Scotland marked his return to a country where he has significant personal and business ties. According to ABC News, in 2018, the U.S. federal government incurred close to $70,000 in expenses at the Trump hotel in Turnberry during President Donald Trump’s visit in his first term.

Interestingly, the inauguration of the new golf course in Aberdeen signals a growing intersection between traditional sports and digital finance, with crypto lender Nexo backing the tournament. This could potentially bring a new wave of investment and interest to the struggling golf course.

